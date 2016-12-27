11 Chefs Who Made 2016 Lip-Smackingly Delicious For Us

They are spicy, hot and sweet; they are the masters of food and will surely make you drool.

Top chefs from all around the world gave JWB the taste of their best food and made our tummies really happy this year.

With the taste that still lingers on our tongues, we bring you a recap of all those Master Chefs who gave us bloated (yet happy) tummies with their stand-apart recipes:

#1

MasterChef Shipra Khanna Reveals The ‘Sinful’ Things We Can Find In Her Kitchen

In 2011, Shipra Khanna won the popular cooking reality show Masterchef Season 2. Since then, she had been a part of many cooking shows like Pure Sin on Food Food, etc. She has also written two books, “The Spice Route,” and “Sinfully Yours,” and has opened a restaurant in Ahmedabad, House of Taste.

#2

JWB Finds Out What’s On Chef Saransh Goila’s Platter

As the owner of Goila Butter Chicken, Chef Saransh is wooing people around Mumbai with his lip-smacking dishes. Chef Saransh has also written a travelogue on his road journey called, ‘India on my Platter’.

#3

When JWB Drool-Danced On The Tunes Of Sanjeev Kapoor’s Recipes

The Headmaster of all masters, Sanjeev Kapoor is the biggest name in the food Industry. He is an Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur, writer, and a popular television personality.

#4

This Youngest Indian Female Chef Shares With JWB Her Idea Of ‘The Last Supper’

As the chef manager at SodaBottleOpenerWala, Chef Anahita started off with icing her first cake at the age of 10. Following her Parsi roots, Chef Anahita serves a variety of authentic Parsi dishes at SodaBottleOpenerWala in Mumbai.

#5

6 Y.O. Chef Nihal Raj Reveals To JWB Why He’s A Hollywood Superstar

Nihal has his very own YouTube page, KichaTube that is bubbling with some great recipes. He has also appeared on the famous Hollywood chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

#6

MasterChef Finalist Neha Deepak Shah Talks To JWB About The Ins & Outs Of The Show

Neha Deepak Shah was the 1st runner-up of Masterchef India Season 4.

#7

Enjoy JWB’s Tasty Chat With MasterChef India Contestant Devyani Bhati

Devyani Bhati is an ex-contestant of MasterChef India, Season 3.

#8

Looks Like JWB Has Found Its Soul-Sister In Food Enthusiast Annika Panikker!

A Dubai-based food blogger and Chef, Annika Panikker uses a unique hashtag #PositiveNinjaVibes when she posts her food stories on Instagram.

#9

Junoon’s Head Chef Aarthi Tells JWB What’s Cooking For PM Modi

Aarthi Sampath is the head chef at Vikas Khanna‘s Junoon in New York.

#10

Vegan Chef Meenu Nageshwaran Shares Dairy-Free Recipes With JWB

Meenu Nageshwaran is a Vegan chef and a Pranic Healer. Meenu shared with us how we can make yummy vegan food at home.

#11

The Chef To The President Of India Reveals JWB The Secret From His Mom’s Kitchen

16 grand chefs of the world’s most exclusive gastronomic society, ‘Le Club Des Chefs des Chefs,’ visited Jaipur this year in November and JWB didn’t miss out on the opportunity to interact with such prestigious chefs.

Read the full story here.