11 Must-Watch Movies To Give You The Real Feel Of Christmas

As we set on to the favorite part of the year, the winter holidays for Christmas and New years, we have created a perfect must-watch movie list for ya’ll.

From romantic to comedy, these movies will be a perfect treat for your family and friends. Just pop up some popcorn, get a warm blanket and watch these movies with your loved ones.

#1

Four Christmases (2008)

Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaugh play a couple whose parents are divorced and so they suddenly find themselves celebrating more Christmases than anybody on the planet. It’s a perfect Rom-com and gives out a lot of messages. It is one of those Christmas movies that remind us of the importance of the season. At the same time it is enough of a romantic movie that it binds us with our loved ones.

#2

The Holiday (2006)

There’s something too lovely about this festive romantic comedy. Two women, one (Cameron Diaz) from America and one (Kate Winslet) from Britain, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. Each woman finds romance with a local man. If you’ve been heartbroken more than once, this movie will give you the hope of finding Mr/Mrs. Right!

#3

Black Friday (1974)

Now, if you are not a fan of Drama or Rom-coms and are into thriller/horror films, then Black Christmas (1974) is the perfect film for you. A sorority house terrorized by a stranger who makes frightening phone calls and then murders the sorority sisters during Christmas break., this movie is spine-chilling and is not recommended for faint-hearted.

#4

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Based on a 2003 short film, Rare Exports is a dark fantasy horror thriller film about people living near the Korvatunturi mountain who discover the secret behind Santa Claus. This is a superior horror film and a must watch for all horror-movie lovers.

#5

Less Than Zero (1987)

An adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s first novel, Less Than Zero starts with a familiar Christmas trope, a return home that leads to some awkward confrontations. Clay’s former best friend is in trouble and so is his ex girlfriend. Portraying drug addiction, sex, wealth, and self-destruction at its best, this crime-thriller is a must watch this holiday season.

#6

The Family Stone

A traditionalist and uptight businesswoman goes with her boyfriend to his quirky and outgoing family’s yearly Christmas bash and realizes that she is terribly out of place in such an environment. Featuring bigwigs like Diane Keaton and Sarah Jessica Parker, The Family Stone is a jovial family drama you’ll surely enjoy watching.

#7

Elf (2003)

Elf is an American Christmas comedy film directed by Jon Favreau and the story is about one of Santa’s elves (Ferrell) who learns of his true identity as a human and goes to New York City to meet his biological father (Caan), spreading Christmas cheer in a world of cynics as he goes.

#8

Scrooged (1988)

A selfish, cynical T.V. executive haunted by three spirits bearing lessons on Christmas Eve, Scrooged will tickle you with its wit and humor.

#9

Love, Actually (2003)

A Christmas-themed romantic comedy film, it features an ensemble cast. The screenplay delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving a wide variety of individuals, many of whom are shown to be interlinked as their tales progress. It’s a beautiful Christmas-y feel movie!

#10

The Night Before Christmas

An offbeat, stop motion-animated movie and one of the greatest Christmas films, The Nightmare Before Christmas has characters that take off their own heads and limbs, and then there are skeletons, nasty toys, and a creepy villain named Oogie Boogie. Though it’s a movie for all ages, parental guidance is advised due to its scary nature.

#11

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Another animated film in the lot, Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) is a 3D computer animated motion-capture fantasy film based on Charles Dickens’classic by the same name. It stars Jim Carrey in a multitude of roles, including Ebenezer Scrooge as a young, middle-aged, and old man, and the three ghosts who haunt Scrooge.

Merry Christmas everyone and do not forget to share your all time favorite Christmas movies with us in the comments below!