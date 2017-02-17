12 Y.O. Girl Cracks A Deal With Scholastic After Going Viral For Her Book Drive Called #1000BlackGirlBooks

These 12-year-olds, I tell you. By the time us lazy bums get off the bed, they’ve already finished their dinner. Now, don’t make my words take you in a literal zone. No, please, don’t get hungry already. I’m not talking about food, here.

Marley Dias, a twelve-year-old, who’s barely even a teen, will be soon publishing an activism guide for children and teens. The little girl (she is little!) cracked a deal with Scholastic!

Marley found fame earlier in 2016, when she created a book drive called #1000BlackGirlBooks, just to make sure that more young girls would imagine themselves being represented in books. And, her story went viral. she ended up donating 8,000 books to young girls and becoming an editor on Elle.com’s mini zine.

Whoa! This girl is like a mini-missile.

The news was announced by scholastic. Needless to say, Marley is thrilled.

“I am so excited to be doing this book with Scholastic,” Marley said. “All my friends can probably only name one publishing house and that is Scholastic; they are everywhere. Scholastic is the perfect partner for spreading my message of diversity, inclusion and social action.”

Her book is basically going to be like a motivational book for children the age of 10 and above. Hey Marley, where were you when I was growing up, eh? Ehhh? Luckily for these children, that I’m a little jealous of, the book will explore activism, social justice, volunteerism, equity, and inclusion using social media.

Oh yeah, I see what you’re doing. It’s not an easy task, after all, to get the attention of teens away from the social media (okay, on this topic, especially I, should shut up).

You’ll find the book encouraging literacy and diversity and achieving every goal that you aim for.

The Vice President of Scholastic, Andrea Davis Pinkney, welcomed her by saying that she’s proud to be working with such a talented young girl.

“Marley’s energy and passion are electric!” Pinkney said. “Through her smarts and ingenuity, she’s delivered a jolt of inspiration that’s sent an unstoppable shock-wave to kids everywhere who’ve stood up with Marley to shout ‘Yes!’ to the power of positive action. In this book, Marley will share her dynamic wisdom with readers everywhere. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Scholastic family.”

The book is stated to be released in the spring of 2018. Excited already? Well, so are we!