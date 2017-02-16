12 Y.O. Girl Urges PM Modi To Include Northeast In The History Of India

Talk about fashion, education or employment, the seven sisters often find it difficult to get the deserved recognition in our country.

Addressing similar concern a twelve-year-old sent a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aaira Goswami points out that history lessons in schools lack anything and everything about the history of the northeastern states.

Aaira who hails from Assam is currently studying in Jaipur. At school, she has noticed that her lessons lack diversity.

Aaira is deeply affected by the non-existence of her state in her school curriculum that she feels that if ever she could only read something about her own state, it would be like a “dream come true.”

Published in Northeast Today, she writes, “I know the history of the almost whole of India; from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, from Mughals to the British, from Rajasthan to Kolkata. But where is the long lost glory of the Seven Sisters? Some students don’t even know what the Seven Sisters are. It is very difficult to find things about the Northeast in my books. If I could just read about my state, Assam, and Northeast in my book it would be like a dream come true.”

Having strong belief in the actions of our Prime Minister, Aaira a student at Neerja Modi School, writes that she is very hopeful from Mr.Modi, who she believes will not only ensure that the glorious history of Northeast is kept intact and get equal participation in books, but also that he would reply to her letter in a healthy spirit.

The letter has been well praised by social media users and people have applauded the concern and intelligence of the young girl at large.