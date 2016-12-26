15 Female Illustrators Who Drew Art With A Different Stroke In 2016

Throughout the decades, illustrations have lived on as one of the most creative forms of visual representation, and now, its role has even expanded thanks to the Internet and technology.

Interestingly, many illustrators are using this medium of visual representation to speak about one or other social issues. From feminism to depression, Indian Goddesses to LGBT rights, these illustrators are voicing the change through their dynamic illustrations.

Here’s a list of Illustrators who painted JWB’s canvas and made it colorful in 2016:

#1

JWB Speaks To Artist Shivani Who’s Bestowing The Flower-Power Upon Women

#2

JWB Talks Poop And Divinity With 17 Y.O. Priyanka Paul Who Draws Modern-Day Goddesses

#3

Illustrator Anusha Raichur Paints This Conversation With Both, RGB And LGBT Colours

#4

JWB Finds Out How Artist Joanna Thangiah Kicks Body Shamers In Their Guts

#5

JWB Chats With Akshita Chandra, The Young Uncensored Artist

#6

JWB Speaks To Sneaker-Loving Artist Pranita, Who Illustrates Anxiety

#7

Illustrator Debasmita Tells JWB Why “My Father Illustrations” Is For Every Papa & Beti

#8

Illustrator Shivani Gorle Is The Queen Of JWB’s Computer Screens

#9

Tinder Tales Illustrator, Indu Swipes Right To A Date With JWB

#10

JWB Has Fallen In Love With 19 Y.O. Shivani Javeri Who Waterpaints Artists That Inspire Her

#11

17-Year Old Tara Conducts A History Class For JWB On Indian Women Warriors

#12

JWB Paints A Cocky, Non-Chalant Conversation With The Artsy Kudi, BabbuThePainter

#13

Illustrator, Pakistani Martha Stewart Opens Up About Racism & Islamophobia In The U.S.

#14

Illustrator Mari Unboxes Her Paint Colors To Release Feminist Zebras That Live In Every Girl’s Life

#15

JWB Had The ‘Fat’ Talk With Miss Moti’s Creator Kripa Joshi

