18 Y.O. Deena Gives Us A Slice Of Student Life In Milan

Unlike food, friendships don’t go stale over time. At the Turkey MUN, I had the pleasure of meeting Deena (I still call her ‘Delegate of Italy’ in my head) and ironically, she now lives in Italy and is having the best time of her life.

So, she is an 18-year-old girl who just began her life abroad, in Italy where she’s studying Graphic Design in NABA Milano.

If you ever wondered what living in Milan is like, you can have a sneak peek from the gorgeous Deena here.

Now, you’d think that email interviews are boring, dull and tedious, but no, Deena managed to change that by being prompt, spirited and kind throughout.

JWB: What were your expectations of Milan and how is it in reality?

Deena: To be honest, I didn’t keep my expectations high, so that I wouldn’t be disappointed. But I have to admit, I was a little anxious the week before I went to Milan. It was my first time ever in Italy. When I went there, I felt peaceful. I felt the “peace” within my soul. I felt the art breathing through the city. And people were free, happy and the most loving. So, definitely, Milan is way better than I could have ever imagined. Of course, there are things I suffer from, especially, the pedestrians when I’m biking; total stress!

JWB: What are the most noticeable cultural differences that you have noticed here and in your homeland?

Deena: The buildings! In Milan, old remains old, green stays green, people don’t tear the trees down and smash the historical places just to build a shopping mall. Life is serene in Milan, and I think things don’t change much here which is awesome.

Whereas right now, I’m in Istanbul for the Christmas break and I can already notice that skyscrapers have replaced so many buildings, here.

JWB: One historical fact about Milan that you would love to share with us.

Deena: I find this very interesting and absolutely unbelievable, but the construction of Duomo – the Milan Cathedral has continued on for six centuries!

Can you imagine? Hundreds of different architects, thousands of different workers, different hands, and different thoughts, Duomo has lived so many different eras by now. When you look at it, standing all by itself in the center, you feel its glory and grace which is breathtaking!

JWB: Milan is the hub of fashion. Is it very distracting and are you always wanting to shop till you drop?

Deena: HAHA, Absolutely! I want to buy so many things and spend money, all the time. Like, I can’t stop until my credit card exceeds its limit. “Saldo insufficiente” (insufficient balance)!

I know the exact feel, girl!

JWB: One food item that everyone must try when they go to Milan?

Deena: This is going to sound so cliché, but pizza and ice-cream. The Gelato stores are always open and you can try lots of different flavors. And, you must try the dessert, tiramisu. It’s just amazing here. Just try it!

*drooling*

JWB: You were all alone without any acquaintance in the city? Who was the first friend you made there?

Deena: Yes, I moved without any friends. The first person I met was my roommate. We stay in a house near my school, and we both have our private rooms and wait for it.. private bathrooms, too, Yay! And then on the first day of school, I met with my now best friend. We both wanted to get water, so we left the classroom, and by the time we got back, everyone was gone. We got lost together on the campus and that’s an excellent way to build up a friendship just so you know.

The people here are amazing, as I said before, there’s a taste of freedom in the air, mate. We are all away from our parents and at some point, we become like families.

BTW, Deena puts up the most entertaining Snapchat stories. Therefore, I had to ask her about that too.

JWB: Instagram or Snapchat?

Deena: Well, this is kind of a hard question. I love them both so much, LOL! I prefer Instagram for more artful posts, specifically for the pictures, I take with my camera. I prefer not to share so many selfies on Instagram, though. As for Snapchat, it’s the best for capturing the moment.

JWB: That one spot in Milan where one can go, relax and think about life?

Deena: I haven’t found a place like that yet because everywhere is so crowded, but if you love being near the water and want to feel its purity then the Navigli area is the best. Navigli is basically a very long canal, with bridges and ducks and some fishes. You can feel the history there.

JWB: Turkey or Milan?

Deena: Absolutely Milan! Istanbul has its pros like you know you miss the sea when you’re in Milan but the canal makes up for it. And, considering the recent events happening in Turkey over the last two years, and especially last year, I don’t feel safe there. Not that something happens on a daily basis but you can never know.

I don’t feel that in Milan, I feel free and safe here. And also the public transportation is so much better and everything is so close to each other, unlike Istanbul. It’s easy, fast and healthy and I just love it. And I love the trams too.

JWB: Write something in Italian that you like saying again and again.

Deena: Cannella. It means “cinnamon” and it’s literally my favorite word. I don’t know why but I just love it. I love how it rolls on my tongue when I say it.

Just how I love the cheese of a pizza melting in my mouth!

JWB: Any fashion trend in Milan that you loved the most!

Deena: Mmm… I can’t say I’m the best with fashion. Nevertheless, I have noticed that people here love showing their socks. They have a thing for long coats as well. They like dressing in expensive brands, and the shoes they adorn are just so pretty and amazing.