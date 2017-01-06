200 Telangana Child Laborers Have Been Rescued Under Operation Smile

In the first week of the New Year, Operation Smile has managed to spread joy among 200 children in Telangana, who were forcibly made to work as child laborers in a brick kiln.

It was found that most of the children were under the age of 14 and were trafficked from other places. According to the authorities, it is also possible that members of the gang posed as their parents when the police raided the place.

Every year, the Ministry of Home Affairs launches Operation Smile, a nationwide campaign to rescue child laborers or trafficked children throughout the country. Last year, 9,146 children were rescued and rehabilitated under the Operation Smile.

Going from the start, this year too, we can expect the rescue of several children who are forced to work in inhuman conditions by their employers, most of whom are also instrumental in trafficking them from other states.

The police have been instructed to screen all the children residing at shelter homes, railway stations, bus stands, etc., to determine that whether they are under any sort of exploitation and abuse from criminals.

The primary objective of this campaign is to increase the public awareness about the issue so that along with the administration the people also actively participate in rescuing the child laborers from exploitation.

It is indeed a very serious matter that out of the total number of enslaved people in the world or children who are under exploitation, around 40 percent is in India.

Some factors have fuelled this phenomenon including the tradition of bonded labor in some parts of our country and traditionally weak situation of people from backward castes courtesy continual exploitation by people from upper castes.

There is a need for more such initiatives such as Operation Smile to balance the equation and to ensure that no child is left deprived of equal opportunities.