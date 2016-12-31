21 Y.O. Illustrator Shraddha Tells Us How She Turned A Cancer Patient Into A Princess

JWB stumbled upon a very talented twenteen girl who not only is a professional illustrator but a three-time TED speaker just at 21 years of age!

Isn’t it so cool?

Well, with strong beliefs and determination, Shraddha Acharya who draws for a living shared with us her ideas, aspirations and what keeps her motivated. Shraddha has been drawing since she was a child, and has successfully pulled off in making her passion as her profession.

Shraddha who is in her third year of engineering has been professionally pursuing her art for the last two and a half years. To know more about her work, we had an engaging chat with the budding illustrator.

JWB: If you were to illustrate the happiest day of your life, how would you draw it?

Shraddha: Wooo! 2016 has been a year full of blasts for me. One of those many pleasant surprises was going to the Google office, last April. So Google had a Google Doodle competition, and out of 600 participants, 150 were selected, and I was one of them. Drawing doodles for Google had been my dream. So interacting with professional artists and illustrators was my happiest day.

JWB: What was the first thing you drew on your graphic tablet?

Shraddha: As a kid, I was very fond of drawing people’s faces. When I got my graphic tablet, on my first birthday I drew late Formula One racer, Ayrton Senna.

JWB: What made you realize this was what you wanted to do?

Shraddha: I feel at some point in your life it clicks. So it might sound crazy, but even one day before my exams, I used to chuck my books and draw. This was nothing intentional, but drawing always came out of spontaneity. In fact, whenever I traveled in trains, my journey was being passed by drawing anything and everything that had caught my eyes. I have always wanted to live a life full of passions and things I love, and I am glad I am steadily making it possible.

JWB: What is your idea of a Happy Sunday and how would it look?

Shraddha: Ummm, it would be getting up really late – have brunch – then draw and draw and draw whole day long!

Haha, I am kidding!

I have a small studio in my house and the entire Sunday I spend in downloading stuff from famous illustrators and replicating and improvising it.

JWB: Which illustrator do you stalk the most?

Shraddha: Abhijeet Kini who does illustrations for Tinkle is my favorite illustrator, and it’s because of him that I still read Tinkle!

JWB: Do you design and make gifts for friends or buy it from the market?

Shraddha: I generally try to make it on my own because then it is close to my heart and my work. So there was a friend who wanted to give a present to his wife. He explained their beach date and the clothes they were wearing and other intricate details. I drew his entire experience, and he totally loved it. So it feels great to draw emotions and connect with people with my artwork.

JWB: Share with us your most beautiful art story?

Shraddha: I remember going to a Cancer Rehabilitation Center to teach drawing to kids, and I met a girl who was conscious of her looks. Due to cancer, she had lost her hair. I went up to her and drew a crown on her head. She really liked the gesture. A few days later I came to know that she passed away. Somebody called me and said that her personal diary mentioned about the crown I had painted. Despite what destiny had in store for her, I was glad that I could contribute in bringing a smile on her face.

JWB: What do you doodle the most?

Shraddha: I have a thing for drawing owls, bugs, cockroaches, and other reptiles. I like the detailing in these reptiles and insects.

I recently drew a fish for a fish café in Bangalore with the intricacy of the various details of their dishes.

JWB: What is your biggest achievement at this age?

Shraddha: I have had an opportunity of delivering three TED talks in the last one and a half year. I was really happy when I went as a TED speaker in the college I didn’t get admission in. After having delivered 2 TED talks in 2016, I got two more invites, and that is when I came to know that one can only speak at 2 TED talks in a year. This really felt like an achievement.

JWB: ‘You draw for a living.’ Since what age did you stop asking money from your parents?

Shraddha: My first freelance project was at 17 with Thatscoop, and since then, I have stopped asking money from my parents. It feels great being independent and spending the money I earn!