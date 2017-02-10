22 Y.O. Delhi’s Hijabi Biker, Roshni Misbah Is Riding Over Stereotypes

The 22-year-old Roshni Misbah is winning the world on a bike.

Roshni’s story is as kickass as her biking skills. Called the Hijabi biker in her college, Roshni first rode the bike when she was just 9 years old.

Studying Arabic and Culture at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, she propagates that her passion of bike riding doesn’t come in the way of her faith which is why she likes to ride the bike while wearing a Hijab.

“Hijab can never be a hurdle to anything. It is a part of my life, part of my culture and it is my choice to wear my hijab,” she reportedly told ScoopWhoop News.

In today’s time, where most people are openly trolled and criticized for their choices, Misbah begs to differ.

“This was something very new to Jamia for both students and teachers as well… But now everyone is supporting me,” she said.

What fueled her passion, you ask. Well, it was her father and sister’s love for bikes which made inspired her to learn bike riding.

She claimed, “Biking was always in my genes. I knew I wanted to ride. But when? That was a big question mark.”

She’s also a member of ‘The Bikerni‘ group in Delhi. The Bikerni is a group of women bike riders whose mission is to promote women empowerment through the medium of motorcycles thereby encouraging them to go on adventures on their bikes.

“Whenever I hit the roads, I see women, children, and girls. They become very joyous when they see me and start screaming. And, I actually feel like I’m inspiring,” she said.

Roshni’s story reminds us that it is not our culture, traditions, or religion which comes in the way of our dreams and passion, but it’s our mindset and self-imposed rules about them that restrict us from following our dreams. And, when we break free and liberate ourselves from the inhibitions within, then you can achieve anything and everything.

Indian Women Blog applauds Roshni for setting an example for the society and breaking stereotypes that bind down women.

Kudos!