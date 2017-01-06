4 Tips For Working Women To Start Saving For Their Retirement Already

Retirement needs of every individual may vary greatly, but everyone will have to manage for basic expenditures like living expenses, home maintenance or rent, transportation, and medical expenses.

However, if you are a woman then you may face some specific challenges that men don’t while saving up for the retirement. You may think why?

Well, for starters, in our country, women are paid less than men for the same job. Also, often their working span is less in terms of tenure when compared to men.

So, it becomes all the more important for the F-gender to comprehensively plan their retirement savings way ahead of the time.

Here’re a few retirement planning tips for working women, by the expert, Catherine Collinson President of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS).

1. If your employer offers a retirement plan, contribute to it.

2. If you’ll be contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement plan in 2017, make those automatic payroll deductions as large as you can.

3.Use a free online calculator to estimate your retirement savings goals.

“Don’t guess!”

4. Learn more about retirement investing.

So many women do not know much about retirement investing and saving. Most of the women in India depend on their husbands or fathers to draw out the savings plan.

So, if your employer offers financial workshops or other types of retirement saving educational advice, sign up for them. Take expert’s advice!

Source