5 Fashion Muses From The North East To Make 2017 A Little Too Fancy

Isn’t there something unconventional, path-breaking and quirky about the fashionable seven sisters?

There is no denying the fact that their offbeat fashion and out of the box trends are to look out for. Their sartorial fashion choices and statement accessories that make them the most fashionable zone in our country are generally inspired from international fashion trends.

So here we bring you the young fashionistas from North East who are all game for out-swagging everybody else by taking the fashion risks that has made us go aww!

#1

Aien Jamir is a proud owner of the AJ-Store on facebook and has made remarkable waves with her unique style and aesthetics. What set her apart is her creative direction and the knack to churn out eclectic style through the most unexpected pieces.

What I personally love about Aien is her cool AF style of layering! Well, that’s because I literally freeze in winters and so I seek ways to nail the concept of layering as chic as possible. Check out for yourself how Aien Jamir does it best!

#2

Neikimlhing began working as a fashion stylist with Urban studio. She then gave birth to her brainchild called Bindilife.

So if you want to take some real street style fashion tips, Neikimlhing can be your fashion cupid! She not just masters street style fashion, but also excels in retro chic look. Also, those who thought long earrings and ethnic wear never go with Pixie cut, here’s what you got to see!

Falguni and shane peacock pt2 💛 #bettercameraquality A photo posted by Neikimlhing (kim) (@alwayshappysoul) on Jan 21, 2016 at 10:33am PST

#3

Merrylinboro, who was born in Assam and has traveled the country in her younger years, calls Delhi her home. Starting her career as a model at an early age of 19, she was one of the Kingfisher Calendar Hunt models of 2014.

Wondering what you can steal from her style bag?

It is how she rock a roll the denim look! Generally opting for solid colors and feeling the most comfortable in her skin, Merrylinboro is quite vocal with her bad ass style sense!

P.S. Also, those with bangs you gotta stalk her more.

Wearing @realsureal Twerkistan merch 🙌🏼& I love it 😍 #twerkistan #electricdreamer ⚡️ A photo posted by MERRYLIN (@merrylinboro) on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:35am PST

one more from the @thejuicemagazine 🍹⛱📰🗞 A photo posted by MERRYLIN (@merrylinboro) on Dec 5, 2015 at 1:02am PST

#4

Shenali Khetoho Sema dons a lot of hats! She is a Designer, Textile artist and a Creative consultant too. Also, she is my personal favorite for her embroidered pieces and beautifully fancy silhouettes. May it be ethnic or western apparels; Shenali knows how to embellish her designs just the right way!

Don’t miss this amazing designer who makes every cloth looks beautiful with her minimal yet outstanding aesthetics. You can get inspired by more of her thread work, mirror work, and laces detailing here.

Packing for some sun ☀️ / #goacalling #goa 🌴 A photo posted by Shenali Khetoho Sema (@shenalisema) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

#5

Kuvelutetseo is another style muse who will inspire you for real. Well, not just a fashion freak, Kuvelutetseo is a folk singer, fashion vlogger and story teller. Looking at her pictures, I wish to quickly clad the northeastern attire. You can get some winter tips from this fashionista and stay cool, hot and classy this season!

@arcoirislife @arcoirislife @arcoirislife #FashionBlogger #Arcoirislife #Ootd #stylingdate A photo posted by Kuvelu Kuku Tetseo (@kuvelutetseo) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:40am PST

@ilovepero @dulla_shoes @tetseosisters #Peopleofpéro #AneethArora #DullaChelseaBoots #Jispa #LadakhTravellingDiary A photo posted by Kuvelu Kuku Tetseo (@kuvelutetseo) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:36pm PST

Hornbill 2016 Day 1 @tetseosisters @leno_kense @kedskrome #Imcha😿😿We missed you👯👯 A photo posted by Kuvelu Kuku Tetseo (@kuvelutetseo) on Dec 1, 2016 at 10:57am PST

So take a note and get all set to rock this New Year with these talented young girls as your fashion muses!