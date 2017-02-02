5 Things That Indian Girls Face With Their Mehendi Swag On

Being a girl, you probably know the struggles you have to face while putting Mehendi on. And this is why, henna for me, is a rarity.

Still, I can’t deny that it looks absolutely beautiful, and makes me feel more feminine than ever! The deep red color often reminds us of that one person whose name we secretly want to squeeze into the design (wink). It also points a finger towards the upcoming wedding season, and the name of the munda, your relatives want to squeeze into it.

Ahem, anyhoo, there are five things that Indian girls usually face when their mehendi swag is on.

Indecisiveness

Ye design, ya woh design? And, why the hell is there no design the exact replica of what I wanted?

Don’t underestimate the mehendi design power. Deciding the design is just as difficult as choosing the perfect lehanga to wear for your best friend’s wedding.

Getting The Greens On That New Sofa Cover

Not the greens you’re thinking them to be, silly! Your ideal mehendi design, even if beautifully applied to your hands, can sometimes trip you over.

And, that means, your new sofa covers will have been destroyed. These accidents usually happen when you’re trying to catch a glimpse of WhatsApp on your phone, and lose balance. I hope I’m not the only one it happens to! Speaking of which…

The Phone Craving

Everyone wants to send you an important message, or a hilarious picture on WhatsApp this very moment. Suddenly, you’re the most important person in the world. Is it the mehendi. The phone suddenly becomes the oxygen mask you need, to breathe.

Maybe, it’s best to wash the mehendi off. Aaj kal to waise hi chemical chalti hai.

Holding In The Pee

Or maybe not? It sucks when you have really cold henna, in the cold weather, sticking to your palms, looking all beautiful & sheitz, it’s really hard to hold the pee in. And, while you can rely on your best friend to pull down your PJs without looking at your naked butt, the friendship will really never be the same again.

Is it worth taking the risk?

Hell YEAH!

But In The End…

It’s all worth it. And you know why? Because, the color, the design, and for most really, the smell…

Okay, maybe not for me. 😉