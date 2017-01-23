7 Things Performer Kate Said At JLF’17 That Will Put You In A Pensive Mood

Kate Tempest, today at the Jaipur Literature Festival, took us to the world that is, so deep within us, that we fear to let ourselves in there.

If you have the courage, read on.

“People meet by chance, fall in love, drift apart again. Underage drinkers walk the park and watch the dark descend.”

“We move around all day, but we can’t move on.“

“Woops. Back here again. How many times have I sworn it’s the end? Woops. I know this feeling. Shovelling the rubbish till I’m staring at the ceiling. Woops. Dancing to a shit tune. Hands in the air when it hits you. Woops. I’m lying in my bed. And my brain is eating my head”.

Her chorus was rather catchy and overwhelming:

“Is anybody else awake? Will it ever be day again? Is anybody else awake? Will it ever be day again?”

“I saw some things when I was young That made me who I would become I feel them with me every day ‘Cause if you try and run away They run beside you place for place”

“Tried to change it but I know, If you’re good to me I will let you go. Tried to fight it but I’m sure, If you’re bad to me I will like you more”

“To sleep, to dream, to keep the dream in reach. To each a dream, Don’t weep, don’t scream, Just keep it in, Keep sleeping in. What am I gonna do to wake up?”