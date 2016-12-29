71 Y.O. Violinist Plays The ‘Never Heard Before’ Tune Of His Love Story To JWB

After having read so much about Swapan Uncle in the last few weeks, I never thought that there will be one fine evening when I’ll bump into him and hear him playing live.

Gosh!

So while everybody was waiting in anticipation for their food to arrive at Home Café yesterday, Swapan uncle came as a pleasant surprise and played Violin for us.

He, who is a 71-year-old violinist, sculptor, and painter by passion, none of us in the café could match his zeal. His melodious violin hit the right chords in our heart and took us to another world in no time.

So just when he was about to leave, I literally left everything and ran to thank him. In return, he said, “No, no please don’t thank me; I am thankful to all the people who love me and want to hear me playing.”

The compassion in his voice and overpouring love in his words stirred a rush of emotions inside me. Feeling homesick and a bit low for the last few days, Swapan uncle was the perfect messiah I needed.

Full of emotions, I requested him to sit with me for five minutes. While lovingly holding his violin, he told me, “My violin has grown 45 years old with me; I have to take care of it. Before it came to me, another gentleman used to play it for 20 years.”

Me: Tell me something about yourself?

“Well, I roam around the country doing art work and play violin just to spread affection, love, and harmony. Before I could say what almost every newspaper has mentioned, “That he plays violin in different cities to collect money for his ailing wife who is suffering from cancer,” he said, “There is no question of playing the violin for money but yes I have to live and so I have to earn. ‘Half a loaf is better than no bread,’ you see my child!”

Me: Do you face any problem while traveling from one city to another?

“There are problems everywhere, but in my experience, if everyone does his/her duty honestly, then problems get solved automatically. The problem is that nowadays we are so materialistic and self-centered that we do not care. Once we start caring for others too, our problems will reduce.”

Me: What about your family?

“I belong to Kolkata but I keep traveling from one city to another. I have a daughter who is married abroad. My wife is a little bit ill so I travel alone. It has been almost 14 years that she isn’t well.”

Me: What made you go around and play in different cities?

“Earning dear. Earning is very difficult these days. I like to do what I know and bring happiness in people’s lives through this.”

Informing me about his itinerary, he said, “I will now go to CCD and then Axis mall. 3rd January, I will leave for Mumbai. I travel to Delhi a lot, been there more than 180 times, he laughed!

But in the summers I stay in the hill stations like Nainital, Mussourie. I travel in 3rd AC and eat small portions, but good food. I travel alone so I have to take care of myself, you know!

In my early years, I have been awarded for consecutive five years by Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. It’s been 15 years since when I have been coming to Jaipur. I have even played in the Governor House when Pratibha Patil was the Governor of Rajasthan.”

Whoa! No wonder you are so good!

Me: Are you happy doing this?

“Yes, I am really happy. Appreciation will follow, but I love what I do. My nature is to love everybody and that keeps me happy.”

And you know what he said while leaving?

“I am also inspired by our conversation. You are so sweet to take out time and talk to me.”

With a wide bright smile on my face, I asked Swapan uncle if I should book a cab for him. He smiled back and replied, “I will walk down because it keeps me fit.”

He left but his thoughts and aura still stays with me and will always do.

He is in the city until 3rd January so please join him in spreading happiness by buying his CDs. For this, you can reach out to him at +919331244895 & +918583042946.