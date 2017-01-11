Wednesday, January 11 2017, 04:45:31
A New Research Suggests That You Don’t Need To Workout Everyday
It’s 2017, and we need to cut ourselves some slack. Really, it’s not going to kill you to not work out for a couple of days, women!
Fortunately for us lazy bums, who don’t mind working out say… twice a week, things just got better.
A new research suggests that working out only on the weekends maybe enough for your body.
However, there’s a catch there. The recommended amount is 150 minutes of moderate or 75 vigorous minutes of activities from those 2 weekly sessions. It’ll also ensure that you don’t die too soon (unless you get hit by a cab).
Well, twice a week isn’t that bad folks. You could pick up running, cycling, taking a long walk with your pet, anything at all!
