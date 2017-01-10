A Small Town From Bihar Is Raising Many Female Boxers & How!

If we ever hear the news of a lot of women in a state learning boxing together, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

I’m sure it’s definitely not that they joined it because “they felt like it.”

The Dighwara town in Saran district of Bihar is the place where many medal winning boxing champions have been born. Most of them are state and national level winners. And guess what else, a lot of these winners are women.

On being asked why girls were taking up the sport, Varsha Rani, a 20-year-old boxer responds, “I just love the sport. Compared to the kind of girl I was before, I am a lot more self-confident now. I don’t feel weak anymore.”

Priyanka, another boxer who just returned from Guwahati after having participated in the Women National Boxing Championship added three more medals to her rather full-feathered cap!

“Varsha and I – we are among the first girls in the village to be active sportspersons. When I won my first medal, everybody in the village was very happy. There are some people with a negative mindset who say that this sport, and the fact that we practice alongside boys, is wrong for girls. But there are many who encourage us. My only concern was that my family should support me. Once you get their support you can always fight the people outside,” Priyanka said.

