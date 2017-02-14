A Year After Coming Out, Himanshu Leaks How He Secretly Fell In Love With A Senior Boy In School

Last year, Himanshu Singh from Mumbai spoke to us soon after he came out of the closet.

That time I could feel his sense of freedom and pain. This year, however, he shares his moment of getting arrested in the aura of first love.

While coming out, he confessed to us, “It was incredibly suffocating (inside the closet)! Before that, I was constantly bombarded with questions like ‘who’s your girlfriend,’ ‘when are you getting married?’”

He came out very dramatically, making sure the internet gets its share of shivers. He wrote:

“I am much more than my sexuality. There are so many people out there who are still struggling to come out. While I am changing the history here, it is my sincere request to share this message to give courage to those who are still living in shadows. Please do not hesitate in sharing. If you hesitate, I lose. We lose! I just want to give a message that you are not alone and I am with you.”

This Valentine’s Day, I made Himanshu travel down the lane to talk about his first memory of love. Scroll down to read his sweet little love story that he named as ‘A teenager’s crush.’

My first crush was in class 7th. I fell for someone who was in grade 10. Everyone in my class was head over heels for this pretty girl called Neha. She was tall with long hair. Boys used to freeze whenever she would pass by the corridors of the school. Like other boys, I was supposed to stand and get smitten by the view, too.

The truth was that it was Rahul who had gotten me weak in my knees. When you are 13 and god forbid, gay, you keep shut. You don’t go around announcing, especially when you are in India. You don’t want to get bullied, for god’s sake. So I went on with agreeing with what my male friends had to say about Neha and every other new crush of theirs.

Time passed by, I began thinking about Rahul more than often. No, I wasn’t confused about my sexuality; I was just less courageous to tell others about it.

For me, Rahul was the poetry I wanted to write. He was the story I wanted to tell. But I couldn’t. So I smothered my feelings.

Himanshu later shared how bothersome it was for him before coming out. He said, “Your friends assume you are straight by default and always ask, “Who’s your girlfriend?” Same happened with me. Over and over again while I was in school and later, in college. In India where even sex education is frowned upon, talking about sexuality and gender is a challenging task. But love is love. Nobody should ever hide one of the most basic human emotions – Love. We are no criminals. Nobody should stay silent just to make others comfortable. Don’t be afraid to show your true colors. Sad but something as easy as holding hands, the most basic gesture of love and respect, is not easy for ‘some’ people. People struggle expressing love to their loved ones. I hope that someday people will understand that we are no lesser humans and we deserve the right to love.”

So what happened next? Did he admit to Rahul? “Sadly, that couldn’t happen. I was scared,” answered Himanshu. With a chuckle, he continued, “But the good news is, I am still very excited to meet THE Rahul of my life. Excellent news is, I was asked out for the V-day dinner tonight by this very handsome man.”

Yay, I’m so excited about you, Himanshu! Keep me updated. xoxo