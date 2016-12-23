Actress Pooja Hegde: “All my life I have wanted to be like someone else”

So almost every second day when I read about body shaming or people dying to fit into their 10-year-old clothes, I don’t understand why do they have to do this.

It’s high time that people understand the importance of being fit rather than wanting to be just thin. So while those who are running after getting that perfect torso and shoulders, here’s a message from Pooja Hegde that can give you the much needed pump!

Hegde who is a fitness freak, she loves kickboxing with circuit and interval training. “My grandfather is a sportsman who has been felicitated by the President of India. My mom was super athletic. But I always had a lazy excuse ready for every PT class,” she says, admitting she used to be even skinnier but, unfortunately, nowhere close to fit. “We have so many beauty standards. I have been told I am fat and also too thin. All my life I have wanted to be like someone else—have the legs and torso of a Victoria’s Secret model perhaps—until I realized I can’t.”

All Hegde wants is to be at her fittest now; and whatever shape her body takes in the process, she will happily accept it. A 45-minute workout, preceded by a quick coffee shot to pump up her metabolic rate; are the intrinsic part of her daily routine.

In her urge to get that fitter body, she makes sure she drinks a lot of water, uses coconut oil on her skin and in her food, eats every two hours and gets a weekly massage. “You need to take care of your body till you’re 40. After that, your body will take care of you,” she says.