Adoption Alert! These 8 Puppies Are Waiting For A Warm Home & Love Treats, Are You The One?

The original Christmas tradition is to share the joy while hold power on delicious cakes. We wish you a Merry Christmas!!

This blog is to present to you a BIG parcel of warmth. Trust me; these are covered with magic dust and once patted, hold the power to transform your life. From being a natural alarm clock in the morning to being the stopwatch waiting for you to come back home, they will take care of everything.

JWB’s Christmas became merry when we spotted six…wait…eight puppies nearby our office. Their stray mommies live together (aww) under a passageway; however, the living conditions aren’t the best there. Although we have been feeding the pups for some time now (the three mothers are frail and hardly find anything to eat), we would love if someone from you come forward to take them home.

Without any delay, let us make you meet them <3

(Note: The names below are 101 real)

Jimmy Chew

This one loves to eat everything. From milk to milk bowl, he would try to put everything in the mouth. TBH, a house is not a home unless it has torn shoes and chewed furniture.

Buttercup

Not just the color, everything about this one is soft and buttery. If those drooping eyes don’t melt your heart, nothing else can.

Soccer

Extremely playful, this one won’t mind treating your hand like a toy. Hanging like a monkey, he mostly has a ball of a time.

Wrinkie

Why this name, you may ask? With those wrinkled eyes, what else do you want us to call this one?

Onyx

Contrary to his name, he loves everything white. Extremely fond of milk, he loves to step inside the bowl and splash milk around. *cute picture alert*

Bird-ass

True to the name, this one is the badass of them all. The little angry one looks cute AF when growls.

Mr. Dandy

Have you got many Dandelion flowers in your garden? Bring this one home and get ready for a classic photoshoot as this handsome one knows how to pose.

Coconut

Coconut takes his name seriously and likes to wear only white and beige shade. Do you mind? No? Come, say hello to him.

If you’re in Jaipur and think you can give a home to one or more puppies, call us at +91-9950048885. Or, write to us at contactjaipurwomenblog@gmail.com.

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal