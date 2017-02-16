After Bride’s Father Passes Away, This Woman Police Officer Does Her Kanyadan On V-Day

Benipatti subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmala Kumari was in the news after she took the plunge to organize the wedding of a 19-year-old dalit girl after the latter lost her father in an unfortunate road accident.

Nirmala said, “The widow, a Dalit, had three children, with Ruby being the eldest. I assured her of help in getting Ruby married only if she could find a groom. On February 7, the widow told Nirmala that she had zeroed in on a boy, Ram Vivek, a plumber and son of a tea stall owner from Madhwapur village in Madhubani district.”

Nirmala not only did all the arrangements for 40 baraatis but also performed the pious ritual of Kanyadaan.

Nirmala told HT, “The honour of performing kanyadaan was mine because traditionally the bride’s father plays that part. I was the bride’s guardian in this case and was happy to take up the responsibility.”

The entire wedding ceremony was hosted at Kisan Bhawan, adjacent to the SDPO’s quarter.

According to the report, Nirmala took up all responsibility of the marriage, arranging a place, pundit, food, and reception. What’s more? She even sang a Bollywood song to celebrate the occasion.

We need more women like Nirmala who’s proved to be a great example of humanity, but more than that, girl love.

Wonder what Ruby has to say? “I could never have dreamt of such a marriage after my father died in a road accident. Nirmala didi has set an example for the society.” That’s sweet.