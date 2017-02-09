After Finally Getting A Degree, This Is Why Priyanka Is Building A Library

Uttar Pradesh’s population growth rate is the fastest in the country and for several years it has been tagged as the most populated state. What is interesting about the growing nature of the state is that as per the 2011 census, literacy trend in Uttar Pradesh has seen an upward rise from being 56.27% in 2001 to 67.68% in 2011.

One such person who has had a small yet impactful contribution in this growth is Priyanka Jaiswal. A B.Sc. graduate in botany and a student of Bachelors of Teaching Course, Priyanka could have easily secured a better paying job in any of the private schools. However, she chose otherwise!

She decided to brighten the future of students at the Ajivam School. Ajivam School was founded by Surya Sen Singh to help underprivileged children, majorly girls seek education at minimal cost.

Priyanka’s decision is a result of her personal struggle. Her educational journey has been a tough one.

Hailing from Sarhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, Priyanka’s early days as a kid were difficult. Her mother was suffering from mental illness when she was born, and so she was raised by her grandparents.

Priyanka continued her schooling in Kolkata after her family shifted base. She was a bright student since a very young age and topped her class every year. But when she was in class 5, her grandparents decided to move back to their village in UP and took Priyanka along.

On returning to her village she found out, that the village school was only till class 10, and the junior college did not offer a course in science, which Priyanka wanted to pursue. Blame it to the family structure or the village set up, her family did not allow her to leave the village to study in a college 10 km away that offered the science stream.

“There were no girls from the village who had taken mathematics as the village junior college offered only arts subject. No one allowed their daughters to travel 10 km to study. But I fought with my family for this and would walk 10 km every day to reach to my college in Chiriyapur market,” says Priyanka.

That was just not the end of her fight! Later her family fixed her marriage when she was still in class 11.

Her passion and urge to study further she managed to convince her parents to postpone the wedding for the next two years until she finished her junior college. After she passed class 12 with excellent marks, she took admission in B.Sc. Since her parents couldn’t wait any longer, they married her to Vijay Jaiswal from Kansaharia village.

Who knew her marriage would bring her happiness on her education front! Thankfully Priyanka’s in-laws and her husband were supportive and she was able to study further.

Priyanka delivered a baby boy in the second year of her college and soon after this super talented girl rented a room in Azamgarh to get regular with her classes while she took care of her 6-month-old baby.

Isn’t that too awesome?

Having faced immense trouble in pursuing her education, Priyanka from a very young age wanted to help other girls who are deprived of education just on the basis of their gender.

She got the opportunity to put her will to action when Ajivam came into existence.

“I teach them computers and I make sure that they don’t have to do an extra course to learn anything about computers like I did,” says Priyanka.

Taking a step forward, Ajivam is now planning to open a public library in Ghazipur. Through this library, the school authorities want girls to widen their knowledge data base.

Priyanka who is an active member of Ajivam said, “I always study before teaching topics to students. It puts me in a position to explain things better to children. And it is an iterative process, where my understanding of the subject improves; my approach to teaching improves whenever there is feedback from students. It allows me to grow as a teacher, as a person. It is a very interesting process and I am really enjoying it.”

Founder of Ajivam, Surya, built the school with his self-earned money, and with plans of expansion is now looking forward to raising funds to built the library. Please help him built a better India here.