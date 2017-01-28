After Maybelline’s First Male Model Was Shamed Online, His Dad Had The Best Response

Remember Manny Gutierrez, the first Male model of Maybelline? He was recently trolled on the internet for being who he is a rather conservative blogger.

Blogger Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter, “Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.”

Family means the world to us, and if they are with us through thick and thin, nothing else really matters. And so, Manny’s father decided to kick Matt Walsh’s ass, and how!

And then the whole world came forward in his support!

Way to go, Manny!