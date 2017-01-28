Saturday, January 28 2017, 02:50:57
After Returning From The Women’s March, This 19 Y.O. Created A Viral Artwork
They say that actions speak louder than words, but sometimes it’s pictures that are the loudest. 19-year-old student perhaps did not realize that she was going to make such a powerful piece of art.
When Emma Krenzer came back from a Women’s March in Washington D.C., she completed the artwork and shared it on Twitter.
The piece went viral and gathered more than 125k shares and 300k likes.
When I looked at the artwork, I was forced to study it intensely. At the first glimpse, it didn’t appeal to me as much, but I looked harder and tried to understand it, and that’s when the hair on my body started rising.
