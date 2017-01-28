Saturday, January 28 2017, 02:50:57
Komal Panwar

Blogger & Singer

After Returning From The Women’s March, This 19 Y.O. Created A Viral Artwork

  •  January 28, 2017

 

They say that actions speak louder than words, but sometimes it’s pictures that are the loudest. 19-year-old student perhaps did not realize that she was going to make such a powerful piece of art.

When Emma Krenzer came back from a Women’s March in Washington D.C., she completed the artwork and shared it on Twitter.

The piece went viral and gathered more than 125k shares and 300k likes.

When I looked at the artwork, I was forced to study it intensely. At the first glimpse, it didn’t appeal to me as much, but I looked harder and tried to understand it, and that’s when the hair on my body started rising.

This woman is a genius!Emma Krenzer Emma Krenzer Emma Krenzer Emma Krenzer Emma Krenzer Emma Krenzer

