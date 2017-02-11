Ahead Of Valentines Day, Vastu Expert, Jaya, Gives Tips For A Successful Relationships

Every relationship has a definite role to play in our life; each augment evolves a certain aspect of our personality & helps us realize our dreams.

And each relationship comes with a unique set of desires, expectations, & emotions. And, it’s our space (to a large extent) that governs the state of our relationships.

Well, if you are wondering how a mass of concrete & steel, i.e. our home, can emit vibrations that affect this aspect of your life, then, this article is meant for you.

You will be surprised to know that your home is responsible for the generation of these different emotions which govern various aspects of your relationships. Our space (Earth Energies) ignites emotions in us and influences our decisions.

In fact, each of these emotions is generated by one or more of the 16 Vastu zones present in your home. The location of each room in the house affects your thoughts & emotions. The colors used, objects placed, & the kind of activities carried out affect your life state. Earth energies influence your Pranmaya Kosha, i.e., Energy Body, agitate emotions & become your guiding inspirations.

For instance, if your bedroom is in the zone of anxiety which is between East & South East, you will never feel relaxed. This might also result in frequent disagreements with your spouse, diabetes, & anxiety related problems.

In Indian social ethos, marriage is the foundation of the family & the basic building block of the society. All of us believe in this sacred institution of marriage, establishing a lifelong commitment & responsibility to peace, love, harmony, & companionship towards each other. When welcoming a new family member in the family, it is not only the family members but also the whole space of your home that gets charged up with excitement, joy, and celebration which is why you can actually feel the energized environment when a wedding takes place at your home.

To achieve this divine purpose of love & commitment between partners & harmonious relationships among family members, Vastu Shastra offers some beautiful guidelines which we all need to consider. Our aim is to create ideal living & working conditions by connecting each individual’s life to the cosmic life & each individual’s intelligence to cosmic intelligence so that we can experience “Heaven on Earth.”

#1

To begin, selecting the right direction for the bedroom of the newlywed couple is of utmost importance. The space between Noth-West & North zone of the house is the ideal location for the bedroom of the newlywed couple. The energy generated by this direction strengthens the bond & intimacy between the husband & wife and ensures marital bliss.

#2

We should keep the above zone, i.e., the space between Noth-West & North zone, free from Red & Pink color & avoid the storage of waste articles here so as to keep the space balanced & well activated.

#3

The bed in the bedroom should be aligned in such a manner that a person’s head points towards South or East direction while sleeping.

#4

It’s advisable to use colors either as per the panchatattvas (5 elements) or neutral (white/off white or cream) colors in the bedroom. The same holds true for the selection of curtains, as well.

#5

A disturbed South West due to the presence of toilet, kitchen, or any anti-color walls can be a cause of delay in marriage.

#6

Strengthen the South West zone of your house by Hanging a picture of the entire family (in happy times). The love, respect & affection among family members will improve immensely because this zone imparts the skill to nurture love & relationships.

#7

South East zone: This zone of fire should be balanced & activated well for the occurrence of auspicious events in the house. It has the power of sacred fire that binds two people in marriage.

#8

We should avoid placement of large mirrors from South East zone to the South West zone of the house since mirrors represent water element & are incompatible with the space between the above-mentioned zones and might create an imbalance.

#9

Avoid placement of kitchen, toilet & shades of red color in the South West direction to ensure stability in relationships.

#10

No marriage can happen without a good support system, so a well-activated North West zone offers resources & timely support needed for any big event to successfully take place.

#11

Lastly, a clutter free & clean North East would provide clarity & wisdom to youngsters in choosing their life partner.

And, please remember: The space inside you is an extension of the space around you & your life is a product of your inner space. Shape ur life as per your desires. Fulfill the purpose of your existence on this planet & enjoy health, wealth, prosperity, happiness, & the much-needed peace of mind.