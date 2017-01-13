Air India To Reserve Front Row Seats For Women. But, Will That Cost Us Extra?

National carrier Air India is planning to reserve six seats in the front rows for women passengers.

Air India chairman and managing director, Ashwani Lohani, told The Hindu, “We will soon reserve two rows (or six seats) for women passengers only.”

What’s more wonderful? The airline will not charge any additional fee for the service!

So, what kind of women can avail this service? Air India general manager revenue management, Meenakshi Malik, replied, “We will be reserving the third row (six seats) in the economy class of the aircraft for female passengers traveling alone. We feel, as national carriers, it is our responsibility to enhance comfort level to women travelers. There are a lot of female passengers who travel alone with us and we will be blocking a few seats for them.”

According to the speculations, the move is taken after a sexual assault was reported a month ago by a woman passenger of Air India.

While there are many positive reactions around, a handful of people doesn’t look too happy about the decision.

Sudhakara Reddy, national president of Air Passengers Association of India, said, “It is an impractical move and will lead to gender discrimination. The airline should not go ahead with the plan.”

And, of course, this is how the Twitter world is reacting:

@ANI_news i guess d question is- were women in INDIA feeling they were not getting tickets for flights because of gender discrimination? — Roshan Radhakrishnan (@pythoroshan) January 12, 2017

@ANI_news Some special category for ST, SC ? — Dr.Ramesh Patel (@pnhin) January 12, 2017

WELL.