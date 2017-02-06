Airbnb & Pantone Have Created An “Outside In” House & Our Team Is Already Shifting
- IWB Post
- February 6, 2017
Oh, thank heaven for Airbnb thought to join hands with Pantone.
Taking Pantone’s color of 2017 as the theme, the team has created an Outside-in house in London which is, of course, GREEN in color from every nook and corner.
Look at it. JUST LOOK AT IT.
P A NT O N E 15-0343 🥒🌿🌱🍃🌳🌲💚📗🍏// Tonight looks pretty juicy! Really looking forward to exploring the @pantone Outside In House tonight – a celebration of PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery, in Clerkenwell. Greenery is PANTONE’s colour of the year and it’s a really good antidote to the January blues! The space is available to book on @airbnb from January 27 – 30. #LiveThere #AirBnB #Pantone #PantoneOutsideInHouse #OutsideInHouse #OutsideIn #Greenery #London #VisitLondon #LondonBlogger #Blogger #LoveLondon #LondonExperiences #PANTONE150343 📸: @pantone
So sweet Repost @blueeconatura – LA CASA CON LA FORESTA ALL'INTERNO Pantone Color Institute, la società nata per studiare e consigliare i migliori abbinamenti cromatici e che, dal 2000, decreta il #colore dell’anno: per il 2017 ha scelto il Pantone 15-0343 “Greenery”, una gradazione di #verde particolarmente rilassante e identificata con il risveglio della #natura a #primavera. Nel bel mezzo della città di Londra nasce la Outside-In House Pantone, eco #sostenibile comprende una foresta come reception, una serra interna che funge anche da #salotto, una #camera da letto che sembra un #giardino – con #prato, sculture vegetali e #piante soporifere – un angolo con tenda per i #bambini e una cucina con #ortobotanico. Per trascorrere una notte nella "casa foresta" ci vogliono 200 sterline. Che ne pensate? #outsideinhouse #pantone #greenery #foresta – #regrann
Well, this is our reaction rn:
