Airbnb & Pantone Have Created An “Outside In” House & Our Team Is Already Shifting

  •  February 6, 2017

 

Oh, thank heaven for Airbnb thought to join hands with Pantone.

Taking Pantone’s color of 2017 as the theme, the team has created an Outside-in house in London which is, of course, GREEN in color from every nook and corner.

Look at it. JUST LOOK AT IT.

So sweet Repost @blueeconatura – LA CASA CON LA FORESTA ALL'INTERNO Pantone Color Institute, la società nata per studiare e consigliare i migliori abbinamenti cromatici e che, dal 2000, decreta il #colore dell’anno: per il 2017 ha scelto il Pantone 15-0343 “Greenery”, una gradazione di #verde particolarmente rilassante e identificata con il risveglio della #natura a #primavera. Nel bel mezzo della città di Londra nasce la Outside-In House Pantone, eco #sostenibile comprende una foresta come reception, una serra interna che funge anche da #salotto, una #camera da letto che sembra un #giardino – con #prato, sculture vegetali e #piante soporifere – un angolo con tenda per i #bambini e una cucina con #ortobotanico. Per trascorrere una notte nella "casa foresta" ci vogliono 200 sterline. Che ne pensate? #outsideinhouse #pantone #greenery #foresta – #regrann

A photo posted by dream, believe, achieve (@eleonora.foglietta) on

Greenery ☘️🌱🌿

A photo posted by Cathy Pyle (@cathy.pyle) on

The #outsideinhouse party @airbnb @pantone #airbnb #pantone131520 #clarkenwell #londonnightlife

A photo posted by David L (@dlusioned) on

 

Well, this is our reaction rn:

Tiago Teixeira bye prince purple rain ride off

