Alka Batra Shares Her Mission As The 1st Woman Board Member At PHDCCI, Jaipur

We congratulate Alka Batra, Managing Director, Aegis Jobs Pvt Ltd, as she gets appointed as co-Chairperson, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for Jaipur Chapter.

Batra is the 1st woman from Rajasthan representing the state in the Head Boards among all the main corporate organizations.

She calls it a proud moment for PHDCCI, Jaipur as this is the first time a woman is appointed to a top position.

Soon after receiving the news, Batra spoke to JWB sharing her happiness, “I am glad the establishment believes in the women potential and has taken this significant step. I’m sure; it will prove to be a benchmark for other similar organizations as well.”

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive and dynamic multi-State apex organization working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The mission is to promote and support industrialists, educational institutes, entrepreneurs and everything related to the economic growth of the country.

Batra added, “As a part of the board, my role will be to assist the organization in bringing equilibrium and parity in every decision. Also, keeping in mind our national motto of ‘Skilling India for Global Competitiveness,’ together we will try bringing every gender in the society to participate and contribute to country’s growth.”