All Potterheads, Get Ready As JK Rowling’s New Novels Are Underway!

Woohooo! JK Rowling has given the best Christmas present ever. A fan asked Rowling on Twitter if there would be a new novel soon, and the Harry Potter author replied, “I’m working on it (literally).”

She also announced that she’s working on two novels and one would be under her own name while another would be under the Robert Galbraith detective series.

“One of each, but I’m not sure which will come out first. I’ll let you know as soon as I do!” she wrote in another tweet.

However, it’s still unclear whether the next novel would also revolve around Harry Potter or not. Anyhoo, aren’t we just happy to know that the creator of our favorite childhood fantasy is coming up with yet another tale to tell?