Amal & George Clooney Are Pregnant With Twins & They’ve Already Been Named

We, the Indians, are fascinating. We celebrate and mourn with the world.

Not kidding but we enjoyed our own buckets of popcorns while waiting for the US election result. When Trump won, we threw up in the same buckets.

Psst, so when the news of London’s top lawyer, Amal Clooney, who’s expecting twins broke the internet earlier today, we immediately ordered popcorn buckets with extra-extra cheese.

It was actress Julie Chen of “The Talk” who spilled the beans. George told her in January that Amal was pregnant and she’s expecting this very summer. AWW.

She added, “I was working with him last fall, and he pulled me aside on set, and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘how far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘eight weeks.'”

Coming back to our reaction, our Lady-Boss, being THE biggest fan of the Clooneys, jumped in excitement and said, “Ah, I wouldn’t mind babysitting the Cloo-boos.”

Meanwhile, Blogger Komal came up with a mind-blowing (read: ridiculous) suggestion, “What will they name the babies? One of them should definitely be called Kamal. K-Amal. HowBowDah?

Take all your time to (in)digest her joke.

BTW, what’s up with the twin-trend in Hollywood?