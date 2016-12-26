Are You Sure You Are The Only One Who Owns Your Posts On Facebook?

Are you aware of who owns your posts on Facebook? If you were thinking that those strict privacy settings are doing the need, you might be wrong!

So, let me bring you to reality and give you a hint!

Well, it’s not just you who has the license to use your posts. There are people who can write an entire book by collecting your posts and make money out of the royalty.

Apparently, when you sign up for social networking sites such as Facebook, you agree to its terms and conditions that you are granting them license to use the information that you share.

Now, this means that you are no longer the sole copyright holder of the photos, videos or posts that you share on these networks.

Probably the best example of such a situation is that of Pantsuit Nation, which is a Facebook group consisting of Hillary Clinton’s supporters. Now, throughout Clinton’s presidential campaign the supporters shared countless stories, photos, and videos on Pantsuit Nation.

But little did they know that this information would be used by the group’s founder Libby Chamberlain for securing a book deal based on the posts.

So, this means that for the inspirational messages and posts which will be chronicled now in the form of a book will help Chamberlain rake in the moolah leaving the real authors of those posts getting nothing.

It’s about time that we think about this aspect of social media where intellectual property rights are being infringed through the ambiguous terms and conditions that we agree to before signing up.

So, what if someone takes a screenshot of your work and later claims it to be their own? Legal avenues don’t offer many options as you have already granted the license to FB for ‘using’ your information.

After all, if one thing that Edward Snowden has taught the world, it is to be more cautious when sharing information on the internet because you never know when that information changes hands and reach someone else or is used excessively by the government for draconian surveillance and censorship purposes.