Artist Era Tak Unveils The Message Behind Her Exhibition ‘पर्दा – A Veiled Saga’

We visited Era Tak’s solo exhibition Parda – A Veiled Saga at Mool Foundation. The paintings done by Era are not just an interesting play of colors on the canvases, but also narrate the unfortunate stories of women chained by our societal rules and pressures.

The artworks showcased at the exhibition have faces of women against various backgrounds painted in orange, red and blue. “The colors signify energy, love, and freedom, respectively. You can see the dominance of these shades in every painting The reason is simple – I want to portray how the society has always been controlling women’s choice and voice. Some can perceive them in a negative light, others can find hope in them”, remarked Era. This explains why every face in her painting is covered with a veil – पर्दा.

Era started painting in 2011 and put up her first exhibition in 2012. Her first artwork was bought by someone in New York which boosted her confidence ten-folds. After that, she kept organizing solo exhibitions. Interestingly, Era is also a Writer and Poetess.

A self-taught artist, Era added, “What I fail to express in writing, I paint. This is how I create a different concept every time and showcase it. My work is heavy on feelings.”

We spoke to her when she wrote the पर्दा series, and asked her what inspired her to create the art?

“A friend of mine who is a French Poet is visiting India on my birthday, 13th March. Since he is bringing his wife along, he requested me to put up an exhibition capturing the breath of Indian women. I decided to focus on an issue that is in hype nowadays – women empowerment. The paintings are on sale, and I am sure, whoever will buy them will take back an important message with them.”

The Mool Foundation gallery is also displaying Era’s archive artworks including her paintings, books that she’s written and mugs with prints of her patent artwork.

So what does the future hold for Era, an artist, a mother, and a loving wife? She said, “More series on social issues touching the lives of people and therefore, creating value in the society.”

All the best, Era.

This article first appeared on March 11, 2016.