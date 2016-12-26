Artist Robert DeJesus Can Turn Your Dog’s Portrait Into Cartoon & His Work Is Freaking Us Out

American artist Robert DeJesus is a talented yet funny guy. His ability to transform your portrait with your pet into cartoons is pretty amazing.

Check out his work:

Robert told Bored Panda, “I got into drawing and Anime during high school. Years later, when I started attending anime/manga shows as a guest around the US, the Anime caricatures became a favorite with my followers and since then I kept making them.”

Robert now offers custom portraits on his eBay store. He says, “I wish I could draw all of the requests, but I fear I’ll get burned out trying. My plan was to do these as a side thing to help fund the other projects I am also dying to work on.”

Are you already thinking to get yourself one?