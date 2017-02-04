Ashok Piramal Group Chairperson, Urvi Is Talking About Her ‘Wild’ Side With This Coffee-Table Book

Chairperson of the Ashok Piramal Group, Urvi Piramal has recently started off with writing coffee-table books. She calls the series, My Wildside.

So, she reads, is a traveler, and has also written two photo books, books that have pictures of wild animals as she has seen them around the world.

“One can actually imbibe business acumen from the framework within which the jungle exists. This facet of nature caught my fantasy, making me fall in love with the natural landscape and it’s mysterious beauty,” she said.

Isn’t that interesting? Here’s an excerpt from her book, that talks about her first encounter with a tiger:

A wise man once said, “Patience is a virtue best baked in the wild.” As you can see, ours was rather well rewarded. It took just one encounter with this magnificent animal to make me realize my true passion: The Untamed Wild. The tiger is one of the most discreet predators: we could feel her presence all along, but in spite of having spent many hours trying to track her from atop our swaying giant, we found no luck. As we continued cutting through the forest, I began to wonder, “Was this really going to be my very first tiger encounter?” Minutes later, I got my answer: I was to be rather well-rewarded. The jungle froze. The tension was palpable. In the distance, we heard the langur bellow the jungle S.O.S with all his might. The much anticipated “entry” was not too far away. And before I could complete the thought, the grass quivered, and that sent a shiver down my spine! Moments later, she appeared…unarguably, the most beautiful creature I had seen; more beautiful than any Miss World… She was my “Miss Universe”. She was here only to welcome us to her haven, her abode. We engaged in the silent formalities of a forest welcome, before Miss Universe decided she had had enough human company for a day, and disappeared into the tall grass much like she had appeared: without a single blade disturbed.