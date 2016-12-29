Assaulted By Her Ex, Amber Tamblyn Writes A Book In Retaliation

“Joan of Arcadia” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” fame Amber Tamblyn recently shared her story of being assaulted by her ex while she was at a concert.

Recollecting the damage Donald Trump did by his comment “grab them by the pussy”, these incidents are not much of a surprise!

But Amber who decided to speak against the way a woman is treated and targeted, Amber shared, “That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he’d like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend’s violence for at least the next week.”

Taking a strong stand against rape culture, Amber has decided to publish a book about a serial rapist in 2018 as announced by Harper Perennial. The publisher tweeted that the novel will break ground “on how we contemplate rape culture.” It will come out alongside a new poetry and prose collection.

Tamblyn’s wrote her debut book Dark Sparkler that consists of poems dedicated to actresses who died at a young age, after feeling lost amid their performative lives.