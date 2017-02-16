At 16, Mahi Ghia Tunes An Idea To Perform And Collect 15 Lakh For Stray Dogs

Do I remember what I was doing at 16? Hell no!

Probably playing table tennis, making plans to bunk school or discussing weekend ideas, this is how my school life was summed up. But teens these days are all game to make a change in the world.

Such is the story of 16-year-old Mahi Ghia from Mumbai. A class 11 student of DSB International School and a student of music since the age of four, Mahi organized a charitable concert at Cafe Zoe in Mumbai and ended up raising Rs 15 lakh to be donated for the welfare of stray dogs.

To know more about the young star performer, Indian Women Blog (IWB) interacted with Mahi and explored her love for dogs (which is mutual btw) and passion for music.

IWB: One song that describes you the best?

Mahi: I don’t think there is a song that describes me, but a song that really touches my heart is ‘The Scientist’ by Coldplay, which was one of the songs I performed at my concert.

IWB: What made you decide on organizing a concert?

Mahi: I decided to organize a concert as I love to sing and play the piano, and I thought that maybe if I put it to good use it could help me raise money for the stray dogs.

Since many of my friends are musically talented and loved the idea of supporting stray dogs, they came forward to perform in the show.

I have worked at the WSD kennels for a year and it was there I felt that people need to be made aware of the state of stray dogs, their need for homes and the need to vaccinate and sterilize them in order to reduce human deaths from rabies.

IWB: How do you plan to take this great move forward?

Mahi: Encouraging people to adopt a Pariah dog was one of the aims of my concert. I myself have adopted two Pariahs from the Welfare of Stray dogs and I will continue to spread awareness about adopting a Pariah to as many people as I can. I hope this awareness grows with time and reaches other states in India, for example, Kerala, where dogs are not treated as well as they deserve to be treated.

I feel that music appeals to most people. So, I wish to use this medium in my future endeavors by bringing more like minded people together for causes that will make a difference to our society.

And we can’t agree more!

Do you remember the song our Blogger Komal composed for IWB’s puppy adoption?

IWB: What is your opinion about singing in reality shows? Since there are many shows coming up these days, which one would you like to participate in?

Mahi: I think singing in reality shows are a great opportunity for people to showcase their talent and improve their skills. There’s a show called ‘The Stage’ which is based in Mumbai, where Indian singers have the opportunity to sing English songs. I don’t think I’d like to participate in a reality show just yet, but I’d still like to work hard to match the standard of the participants.

IWB: How did you ensure that 15 lakh are being wisely used post your gig?

Mahi: I spoke with the CEO of WSD, Mr. Abodh Aras, and we decided exactly where the money would go. This money will go towards the vaccination, sterilization, food and medical care of the dogs. We will be informing each donor as to how exactly their money has been used.

IWB: When did you start caring for stray dogs?

Mahi: I started to care for stray dogs when I was around 12 years old. I used to give food to a stray dog that lived opposite my house every morning before I left for school. That’s how it began!

IWB: Your favorite memory with a stray dog?

Mahi: I have so many stray dog memories from various parts of the city that I don’t know which one to mention. Each memory is very special to me.

IWB: How many pets have you had?

Mahi: I used to have a Beagle and a tortoise when I was young, and now I have a Yorkshire terrier and two Pariah dogs.

Aaah! How that makes me so jealous!

IWB: I’m sure there must be butterflies in your stomach before your performance. What was going in your mind?

Mahi: I was extremely nervous before the concert as I’d never spoken or performed in front of a crowd before. But I gradually gained confidence as the crowd was very supportive.

IWB: How did you celebrate after your gig?

Mahi: I celebrated at home with a few of my friends and family.

IWB: How did you handle the after concert stardom at school?

Mahi: I got a lot of positive response to my event. But what made me happier was that many people came forward and promised to adopt a stray dog and even donate money towards this cause.

IWB: A lucky charm you always wear on the stage?

Mahi: I wear a small pendant that I bought from Goa whenever I perform, and I would wear the same for my upcoming performances too.

IWB: One music ritual you have been following since the age of four?

Mahi: Just an intense vocal warm up before I sing is what I have been doing since I was four.

IWB: Foods that you had to quit to care for your voice.

Mahi: I had to quit eating and drinking anything cold, like ice cream and cold water. I also couldn’t eat foods that were too spicy, as they would hurt my throat.

IWB: Have you ever composed a song?

Mahi: No, I have not composed a song as of yet, but I am working towards it and plan to produce one in the near future.