At 16, Mahi Ghiya Tunes An Idea To Perform And Collect 15 Lakh For Stray Dogs

Do I remember what I was doing at 16? Hell no!

Probably playing table tennis, making plans to bunk school or discussing weekend ideas, this is how my school life was summed up. But teens these days are all game to make a change in the world.

Such is the story of 16-year-old Mahi Ghiya from Mumbai. A class 12 student of DSB International School and a student of music since the age of four, Mahi organized an extravagant concert at Cafe Zoe in Mumbai and ended up raising Rs 15 lakh to be donated for the welfare of stray dogs.

To know more about the young star performer, Indian Women Blog (IWB) interacted with Mahi and explored her love for dogs (which is mutual btw) and passion for music.

IWB: One song that describes you the best?

Mahi: I don’t think there is a song that describes me, but a song that really touches my heart is ‘The Scientist’ by Coldplay, which was one of the songs I performed at my concert.

IWB: What made you decide on organizing a concert?

Mahi: I decided to organize a concert since I love singing and playing the piano. What could have been better than putting my interest and talent towards the betterment of my love for stray dogs!

Since most of my friends share the same passion for music, they came forward and supported my idea. Thus, the idea of this show was born.

I have worked at the WSD kennels for a year and it was there I felt that people need to be made aware of the state of stray dogs and their need for homes. Also, we should take care of their vaccinations and sterilizations so that chances of rabies can be reduced.

IWB: How do you plan to take this great move forward?

Mahi: Well, encouraging people to adopt a Pariah dog was one of the aims of my concert. I myself have adopted two Pariahs from the Welfare of Stray dogs and I will continue to spread awareness about adopting a Pariah to as many people as I can. I hope this awareness grows with time and reaches other states in India, for example, Kerala, where dogs are treated with cruelty.

I have chosen music as a medium to reach out and connect with masses because I feel music appeals to most people.

And we can’t agree more!

Do you remember the song our Blogger Komal composed for IWB’s puppy adoption?

IWB: What is your opinion about singing in reality shows? Since there are many shows coming up these days, which one would you like to participate in?

Mahi: I think singing in reality shows are a great opportunity to showcase their talent and improve their skills. There’s a show called ‘The Stage’ which is based in Mumbai, where Indian singers have the opportunity to sing English songs. I don’t think I’d like to participate in a reality show just yet, but I’d still like to work hard to match the standard of the participants.

IWB: How did you ensure that 15 lakh are being wisely used post your gig?

Mahi: I spoke with the CEO of WSD, Mr. Abodh Aras, and we decided exactly where the money would go. This money will go towards the vaccination, sterilization, food and medical care of the dogs. To make it even more transparent, I will be informing each donor as to how exactly their money has been used.

IWB: When did you start caring for stray dogs?

Mahi: I started to care for stray dogs when I was around 12 years old. I used to give food to a stray dog that lived opposite my house every morning before I left for school. That’s how it began!

IWB: Your favorite memory with a stray dog?

Mahi: I have so many stray dog memories from various parts of the city that I don’t know which one to mention. Also, all those memories are so special and different that I’ll be biased to talk about one.

IWB: How many pets have you had?

Mahi: I used to have a Beagle and a tortoise when I was young, and now I have a Yorkshire terrier and two Pariah dogs.

Aaah! How that makes me so jealous!

IWB: I’m sure there must be butterflies in your stomach before your performance.

Mahi: *Interrupts* Oh, ask me not! I was extremely nervous before the concert as I’d never spoken or performed in front of a crowd before. But then once we started performing and I could see the overpouring crowd I was content.

IWB: How did you celebrate after your gig?

Mahi: I celebrated at home with a few of my friends and family.

IWB: How did you handle the after concert stardom at school?

Mahi: Hah! Oh well, I got a lot of positive response for my event and appreciation for my performance. But what made me happier was that many people came forward and promised to adopt a stray dog and even donate money towards this cause.

IWB: A lucky charm you always wear on the stage?

Mahi: I wear a small pendant that I bought from Goa whenever I perform, and I would wear the same for my upcoming performances too.

One music ritual you have been following since the age of four?

Mahi: Just an intense vocal warm up before I sing is what I have been doing since I was four.

IWB: Foods that you had to quit to care for your voice.

Mahi: Ohhh, lots of them, sadly! I had to quit eating and drinking anything cold, like ice cream and cold water, which I was quite sad about. I also couldn’t eat foods that were too spicy, as they would hurt my throat.

IWB: Have you ever composed a song?

Mahi: No, I have not composed a song as of yet, but I am working towards it and plan to produce one in the near future.