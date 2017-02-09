At 20, This Woman Becomes The First Female Wushu Trainer Of Afghanistan

Remember yesterday we introduced you to snow Rugby in Jammu & Kashmir?

Today, we’ll take you to the snowy hilltops of Kabul in Afghanistan. This time it’s not Rugby but Wushu! Aren’t our girls doing great?

So moving ahead of Rugby, this 20-year-old Wushu Kung Fu player from Afghanistan wants to end violence against women and is kicking patriarchy straight right!

Sima Azimi practices and teaches Wushu Kung Fu on snowy hilltops, and is Afghanistan’s first female Wushu trainer. Being a refugee from Iran, Azimi acquired her skills from there. Not just acquiring skills, Azimi also won a gold and bronze medal in two competitions.

Despite women being discouraged to come out, establish themselves and participate in sports in Afghanistan, Sima decided to pursue her passion strong-heartedly.

Also, thankfully Shia Persian-speaking community of the Hazaras is a more liberal lot, and all of the 20 of Azimi’s students belong to the Hazara community. “Some of my students’ families had problems accepting their girls studying Wushu. But I went to their homes and talked to their parents,” Azimi told Independent UK.

With a strong belief and futuristic approach towards the sport, Raihana Amiri, one of Azimi’s students, hopes to represent Afghanistan internationally and bring “honor and pride” to the country one day. Another student, Shakila Muradi, told BBC, “There are many people harassing us, but we ignore them and follow our goals.”

Azimi who is extremely determined has a clear goal in mind. She said, “I like to help girls in my country to improve their skills so they can be the same as girls in other countries. Also, I want to help bring an end to violence against women in Afghanistan.”