Attention, Parents! Here Are 6 Ways You Can GUIDE Your ‘Kite’ Instead Of Restricting It From Flying

More than anything, I feel that Makar Sankranti is the festival of liberation. Don’t know what I mean? Fly a kite, and you’ll understand my perspective.

Many, however, restrict their kites from flying too high, fearing that it will get its “Kai Po Che” climax too soon. However, even though a little bit of restriction is indispensable, we need to learn how to balance it with freedom, so that it’s the perfect guidance the little kite wants. *wink*

Here are six things that we need to get out of our ‘restricted’ dictionary and LIBERATE the relationships:

1.

Say Instead!

2.

Say Instead!

3.

Say Instead!

4.

Say Instead!

5.

Say Instead!

6.

Say Instead!