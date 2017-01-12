Barack Obama Shares His Summer Reading List. How Many Have You Read?

Who knew that the President of the United States was a book worm?! As he’s getting ready to leave the Iron Throne (yeah, I like to make those references sometimes), Obama shares with us his official summer reading list.

Expect fiction, non-fiction, heck even sci-fi for that matter:

“Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life” by William Finnegan

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

“H Is for Hawk” by Helen Macdonald

“The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins

“Seveneves” by Neal Stephenson

And in case you missed it, here’s what made the cut last year:

“All The Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

“The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert

“The Lowland” by Jhumpa Lahiri

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow

How many have you read?