Barkha Dutt Signs Off The “Alpha Males” At The Final JLF Debate

The 10th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival concluded with a heated debate on ‘Are We Living in a Post-Truth World?’

Moderated by Barkha Dutt, the speakers for the session were, Prasoon Joshi, Shashi Tharoor, Anne Waldman, Suhel Seth, Swapan Dasgupta, Ashutosh Varshney, David McWilliams, and Luke Harding.

It was an impassioned debate where speakers argued about various issues like relative truth, social media, Demonetisation, and Donald Trump (Trump was their favorite topic of all, trust me!)

Barkha Dutt initiated the session by explaining what the post-truth is, which she said is the word of the year 2016. She gave an example of a Stanford study which stated that fake stories about Donald Trump were retweeted 13 million times. She also used an example of Brexit and said that all of these things show that we are living in the world of post-truth.

Well, to put it simply, post-truth relates to the situation when facts become less influential and personal emotions and beliefs shape a collective opinion or the “truth of the moment.”

Here’re few interesting arguments of the panelists, for and against the post-truth:

Prasoon Joshi: Have beliefs become bigger than the facts? Well, hasn’t this been the case always? If emotions were not bigger than the facts, then we won’t have a society that we see today. Facts will hold you back. It’s the emotions that drive you to change. The real problem is the lies which we see as facts.

Suhel Seth: Post-truth is a term made by media. We are living in a world of manipulation.

Ashutosh Varshney: We have always been living in a world of post-truth. We have just come up with the term for it now.

Luke Harding: Truth is relative. However, people at power are confusing the users of social media so they can continue doing their own thing. Facts are sacred and I believe in truth, and I’ll fight for it.

Shashi Tharoor: We are living in a world of lies and it’s always have been this way only. Being said that, there are multiple truths and everyone believes in their own version of the truth. So, let’s stand for what we believe in and fight for our own truth.

On Donald Trump

Suhel Seth: Donald Trump is an insidious liar! God bless America!

Luke Harding: He’s a man with money and sex, and more money and more sex. He’s a living and walking monster. I will find out all his secrets and will publish it.

When Barkha Dutt asked whether Donald Trump is a truthful man, Swapan Dasgupta retorted, “Only, you could believe that.”

David: The best of us lack conviction while the worst are full of impassioned intensity.

Shashi Tharoor: What he said against women is true. There’re tapes of him saying that. He can’t deny that. But, he has also said many other things about the declining economy of the US. Both are truths. But, people who voted for him, chose to overlook his comments on women.

On Demonetisation

I was surprised to see that while the entire panel animatedly fights over Donald Trump’s victory, most of them kept mum on the topic of Demonetisation in India.

Of course, very subtly, Barkha Dutt and Shashi Tharoor pointed out their silence over the subject by saying, “In the Government, we are living in, if we don’t agree to their things, we are labeled, Anti-national.”

“And, nobody wants to be labeled,” Barkha added.

It was only Ashutosh who while talking about the “post-truth” said, “Believing that Demonetisation is taking money from the rich and giving it to the poor, is the falsehood.”

While talking about multiple truths and one’s own perception and version of the truth, here’s a true fact that I noticed at the concluding debate session.

In the entire debate, somehow, Barkha was being continuously cornered, judged, shush-ed, and commented on by Suhel Seth, Swapan Dasgupta, and Ashutosh Varshney. Of course, everyone can have an opinion, but, there was clearly a disregard on the part of the mentioned panelists who took a public platform to pour out personal grudges.

But, Barkha Dutt is a woman of steel and she retorted with the best reply, “I can definitely establish that this session is run by alpha males.”