Be A Secret Santa & ‘StOCK THE WARMTH’ For The Homeless Kids

It was my first day in the office, and I expected it to be just like other regular offices with people fixed to their seats and typing relentlessly.

However, as I took my spot in the “all-bloggers” room, I was taken by surprise. My “seniors” were chatting around, eating chips, oranges, and what not, while Poppy (the Dogger-in-chief as they introduced her) drooled and growled at them. And, each of our computers had a small Christmas tree with a red sock at the side filled with sweet treats. I love my new office, Yay!

Jealous much?

Ana, our not-so-bossy boss, explained me JWB’s Christmas Campaign 2016, StOCK THE WARMTH and told us that all the bloggers including me, will participate in it. Was I excited or was I excited?

Through StOCK THE WARMTH, JWB, and Jewels of Jaipur, who was kind to give us a space to stock our socks on his website, shall gift the socks to the deprived street children making the Christmas Merry for them. We are giving you a chance to gift the street children a pair of not precious earrings but a pair of priceless socks to keep them warm, this winter season.

The pair of socks you will buy will be distributed to the children by JWB, and you shall be notified through an email. Isn’t this the Secret Santa you must be playing this year?

#1 COOL GEOMETRICAL WINTER PRINT WITH SILVER JHUMKAS FT. MANSI

Wearing Jhumka by Jewels of Jaipur, Mansi called dibs on the most Christmas-y looking socks. “Aren’t these adorable? Imagine their smile when we’ll give this pair to the children,” she said.

“Seriously, can’t wait!” exclaimed Lavanya. So, just order these geometrical winter print socks and StOCK THE WARMTH for the underprivileged kids, now!

#2 RAINBOW STRIPES FT. LAVANYA

It took Lavanya, around half an hour to pose without giggling and laughing. True story! And, when Jayati tried photobombing, she threatened, “Jayati, I have such horrendous pics of you that I’ll put them all up on your wedding day, I swear.” Now that’s the swag of a Blogger-in-chief!

Order these Rainbow stripes socks now, and, make this Christmas warm and colorful for the needy kids.

#3 ACE OF CHRISTMAS FT. PRINCESS JAYATI

She’s the most humorous person I’ve ever met. Called “Princess Jayati,” the red ace socks, perfectly goes with her title. LOL!

“Princess” Jayati urges you all to order these Playing Card Printed socks, now!

#4 BOSSY MOUSTACHE PRINT FT. ANA THE BOSS

While we were selecting the pair of earrings by Jewels of Jaipur, Ana came like a boss, confiscated this stunning silver pair of danglers, and announced, “I have already taken the special Mustache socks.”

Click and order these Mustache Print socks now and help us give the most precious Christmas gift to the underprivileged kids this winters!

#5 YELLOW NOT-SO-DIRTY-FELLOW PRINT FT. MY BORING FACE AKA RAJSHREE

Yeah, that’s me! All my excitement vanished when Pallav asked me to pose like the other girls did! Eeee, it was so difficult!

And, I was just starting to relax a bit, when Poppy woofed at me, “It’s my turn!” (Life of an intern!)

Don’t forget to order these not-so-dirty- yellow socks which shall not only bring warmth to a child but shall bring you countless blessings, too!

#6 HAPPY POLKA DOT PRINT FT. HAPPY POPPY

Like a total pro, she enjoyed the camera attention and totally owned the shoot. And, there she went, sniffing away the smell of biscuits!

Buy these green polka dot socks now and shoo away winter blues of the street kids!

So, what are you waiting for? Become Santa for someone who really needs one. Shop the socks here!