December 22 2016
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Belle Dancer, Meher Malik, Is On A Solo Trip & Her Soul Identifying Videos Are All You Need To Watch

  December 22, 2016

 

When in doubt, travel solo. India’s Belle dance queen, Meher Malik is doing exactly the same.

When the beautiful dancer realized it’s time to rediscover herself; she gifted herself a trip to learn yoga, music, and find peace within.

She’s learned a couple of new music forms.

She freaking got her hair colored RED!

 

She happily learned how to do Thai Massage.

And just like that it's done. I passed. And I would say decently enough. #thailand you have been amazing to me. Open and kind, welcoming me with all your beauty. Met some beautiful people. Its sad its time to leave just when you started making some friends 😔 And my teachers, what a beautiful couple. They were giving in ways I have never experienced before. But I think that is the power of #touch . Its magical and breaks so many boundaries. Here's to a new feather in my cap 🍻 #onelife and I plan on doing it all. I want my #gravestone to say #beentheredonethat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ready to hit the road again, oh well, the skies I suppose 😂😂😂 #celebrate #goodday #accomplishment #missionaccomplished #massageschool #thaimassage #massage #masseuse #study #learning #newchallenge #nevergiveup #doitall #ididit #excited #feelingood #goodlife #bangkok #congratulations

A photo posted by Meher Malik (@banjaranmeher) on

 

Basically, she’s living her life to the fullest.

 

 

It’s only a few days that Meher is there and she has already begun to put some incredibly inspiring videos on her Instagram page.

Tagging them as ‘Lessons’, here are Meher’s messages for her admirers:

Lesson 1: Trust Yourself

 

Lesson 2: Befriend Yourself

 

Lesson 3: A Day Without Learning Is Wasted

 

Lesson 4: Revelation “I am nobody.”

 

Psst, this woman is inspiring me to live a new life every day. I have placed my order of Ukulele, and I am excited about my lessons.

