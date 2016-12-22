Belle Dancer, Meher Malik, Is On A Solo Trip & Her Soul Identifying Videos Are All You Need To Watch

When in doubt, travel solo. India’s Belle dance queen, Meher Malik is doing exactly the same.

When the beautiful dancer realized it’s time to rediscover herself; she gifted herself a trip to learn yoga, music, and find peace within.

She’s learned a couple of new music forms.

She freaking got her hair colored RED!

She happily learned how to do Thai Massage.

Basically, she’s living her life to the fullest.

It’s only a few days that Meher is there and she has already begun to put some incredibly inspiring videos on her Instagram page.

Tagging them as ‘Lessons’, here are Meher’s messages for her admirers:

Lesson 1: Trust Yourself

Lesson 2: Befriend Yourself

Lesson 3: A Day Without Learning Is Wasted

Lesson 4: Revelation “I am nobody.”

Psst, this woman is inspiring me to live a new life every day. I have placed my order of Ukulele, and I am excited about my lessons.