Belle Dancer, Meher Malik, Is On A Solo Trip & Her Soul Identifying Videos Are All You Need To Watch
- JWB Post
- December 22, 2016
When in doubt, travel solo. India’s Belle dance queen, Meher Malik is doing exactly the same.
When the beautiful dancer realized it’s time to rediscover herself; she gifted herself a trip to learn yoga, music, and find peace within.
She’s learned a couple of new music forms.
First #ukulele lesson ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to my awesome teacher @orrpapon What an amazing teacher!! I'm not even close to good yet but I gotta share this coz I'm so excited!!! Until then I shall keep practicing!!!!
She freaking got her hair colored RED!
She happily learned how to do Thai Massage.
And just like that it's done. I passed. And I would say decently enough. #thailand you have been amazing to me. Open and kind, welcoming me with all your beauty. Met some beautiful people. Its sad its time to leave just when you started making some friends 😔 And my teachers, what a beautiful couple. They were giving in ways I have never experienced before. But I think that is the power of #touch. Its magical and breaks so many boundaries. Here's to a new feather in my cap 🍻 #onelife and I plan on doing it all. I want my #gravestone to say #beentheredonethat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ready to hit the road again, oh well, the skies I suppose 😂😂😂
Basically, she’s living her life to the fullest.
About last night. At 1.30 a.m I decided to get down in a cypher in the middle of the street at khaosan road. One girl against all them boys! What madness!
When monkeys win your heart like no man ever can!!!! We're already fighting and making up. Fellow monkey lovers this is an experience of a lifetime 😍
It’s only a few days that Meher is there and she has already begun to put some incredibly inspiring videos on her Instagram page.
Tagging them as ‘Lessons’, here are Meher’s messages for her admirers:
Lesson 1: Trust Yourself
Lesson 1: trust yourself. Somewhere, sometimes we forget to. We keep wondering if we're making the right decisions. Too much self doubt. Too much confusion. But we forget to put faith in ourselves. And that is very important. Just trust that things will be fine. You dont need a map. You already know the way and if you feel like you dont right now. Just trust. And the way will show itself to you 🙏😊
Lesson 2: Befriend Yourself
Lesson 2: befriend yourself. We spend so much time looking for "the one" we forgot to be friends with ourselves. Start on a new journey. Who are u? What do u want? What are your needs? What can you give to the world? Become your own hero. I promise you wont regret it.
Lesson 3: A Day Without Learning Is Wasted
Lesson 3: A day without learning is wasted. It can be the tiniest lesson. Watching kids or nature. Learning an instrument or a new language. There are lessons everywhere. Just open your eyes and ears. Its a beautiful world filled with so much to be learnt still. Im in awe. I truly know nothing.
Lesson 4: Revelation “I am nobody.”
#revelation : I'm nobody. I'm nothing. Amongst the billions of beautiful faces and souls in the world I'm just one spec. How amazing it is to be nobody. Nothing. No one. Life shall never be the same again. Everything I have ever achieved or done doesnt matter anymore. I am starting to rise above it. What a beautiful day to be nobody. You can truly be free when u're nobody.
Psst, this woman is inspiring me to live a new life every day. I have placed my order of Ukulele, and I am excited about my lessons.
