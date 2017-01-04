Bengaluru Molestation Case: Bollywood Enraged By Abu Azmi’s Remark, Reacts Through Twitter

I was studying in Delhi when the Nirbhaya gang rape happened and I would lie if I say that recalling that incident still shivers me to the core.

What shames me is that in these five long years not much has changed! Some fearless men still roam as free beasts and then there are stinky politicians who have the guts to say all the shit they want to. Do you remember how Abijit Mukherjee was badly ridiculed because of his inhumane remark on the Delhi gangrape case? Well, what is shocking is that even today we have politicians who choose to be as callous AF!

No points for guessing but the man who made another shockingly disgusting remark on the recent Bengaluru mass molestation is none other than Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi!

Azmi compared women to ‘petrol’ saying “You have to keep petrol away from fire. And if there is sugar, ants will come automatically to it. In today’s world, the more a woman is nude, the more she is considered modern and educated. Such things are on a rise in the country. Western culture is a black spot on country’s culture and it should be stopped at the earliest. And we need to focus on out famous Indian culture,” he said.

Well, the Bollywood industry who decided to take him down, bashed him on Twitter.

Taking a strong stand against the misogynistic politician Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu expressed their anger on Twitter.

Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

I wish we had invited him for a special screening of #Pink or let me buy a ticket for him to see! https://t.co/vVQJOgk0YW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 3, 2017

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it’s their choice. https://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 3, 2017



