Bharatnatyam Dancer, Nandhini Ashok Grants Us An Entry To Her Skype Class

Dance is the hidden language of the soul.~~Martha Graham

Mumbai-based Nandhini Ashok is a renowned Indian Classical dancer and teacher who’s striving to sustain the heritage and glory of Indian Classical dance forms.

Born in Chennai, Nandhini started as a dedicated student of Bharatnatyam at a mere age of 10, Nandhini Ashok has come a long way and is now living with her husband and two sons in Mumbai.

“I feel so blessed as my journey as a dancer has been so fulfilling. And now, I just want to provide a platform to the potential and passionate Classical dancers where they can express themselves and show to the world the richness of our dance forms,” opened Nandhini in an exclusive interview with us.

Nandhini completed her primary training in Bharatnatyam in Chennai and in 1988 shifted to Mumbai after marriage.

“Dance was my passion and I was always so eager to learn more. After coming to Mumbai with my husband, I carried on learning Bharatnatyam from the renowned Kalyanasundaram Pillai from Sri Rajarajeswari Bharatha Natya Kala Mandir,” she said.

Nandhini completed her Visharad and MFA in Bharatnatyam after her first child was born.

“My husband used to take care of the kids when I was performing out of Mumbai. Without Ashok, nothing would have been possible. My husband and children’s support has always been unconditional,” she recalled.

In 1988, Nandhini started Shree Paavitra Arts Academy to spread awareness about Indian classical dance and to promote the classical Indian dance forms in the younger generation.

However, the story behind the inception of the dance academy is a very interesting one.

Nandhini revealed, “A friend asked me to accompany her to an astrologist, and so I went with her. Surprisingly, the astrologist predicted that I’ll take my dancing forward and will pass it on to other people. Though I didn’t think too much about it then, his prediction actually came true when I started Shree Paavitra Arts Academy.”

In 2003, the academy was registered as an NGO and in 2007, the school also started conducting exams for Bachelors and Masters Degree in affiliation with Kalai Kaveri School of Fine Arts.

“Exams and degrees are necessary to keep the students motivated to learn and pursue it as a career or profession. There are many parents who ask me that what’s next after the degree and I always tell them that Classical dance adds value to your life. Dance is connected to the mind and your whole body is accelerated. It can truly change your life and makes you a calm and composed person,” said Nandhini.

“Being said that, I am also a strong believer that what we learn should also be put to use. In our country, pursuing classical dance doesn’t commend much income. But, that’s what we are trying to change and to make it possible, we have started with the International Dance day festival and Samsara festival where we give showcase the talents of the upcoming artists,” she continued.

On her relationship with her students, Nandhini confided that her home is like a Gurukul which is open for all her students 24*7.

Blessed to have performed on vaikunta ekadashi in Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam Temple. pic.twitter.com/VM2MvhDLMF — Nandhini Ashok (@NandhiniAshok_) November 7, 2016

“It’s always open for all my children from the academy. All of the students have their own schedules and responsibilities apart from learning Bharatnatyam. So, sometimes they come directly from their tuitions or work and sleep at my home, and eat with us, before starting the practice. I believe I ‘m the most gifted woman to have so many loving and dedicated children!” exclaimed Nandhini.

Nandhini also disclosed that to encourage more and more people to learn classical dance, she has changed her way of teaching according to the time and technology.

“I have learned so much from my Gurus and I try to pass it on my learnings to all my students, too. But, with time, you also need to adapt to the latest technology and lingo, as the kids say it. It’s very difficult to maintain the interest of the younger generation, today. So, I have also evolved my mode of teaching with time to be in tune with the latest technology,” she said.

“Some of my students ask me to record the performance and send it through email, I do it. I also take classes of some of my student on Skype. And, I use the language which can be easily understood by my students,” added Nandhini.

In the end, Nandhini described her passion for Bharatnatyam in these beautiful and divine words.

“For me, Dancing on the stage is like going to a temple and worshipping the Almighty. I am at my peak and I’m connected to the cosmic when performing. We are all here for a reason and we all should look out for that reason. I have found my purpose of existence and have understood the beauty of life.”