Bhawna Khattar Gives JWB A Tour To “Safe Spaces” In Rural Rajasthan

A 23-year-old girl, Bhawna Khattar, left the urban life to explore the rural India.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Bhawna went to the renowned B-school in India, Symbiosis Pune to complete her graduation. After graduation, she started working for an agency involved in rural marketing.

However, her life changed after staying in a rural village of Rajasthan as a volunteer of an NGO, Pravah ICS.

“Pravah is working towards rural development and works at the grassroot level. We, the volunteers, were stationed at different rural villages. For three months I stayed in the village and used to work for children education and welfare. That’s when I realized that I wanted to explore more of life in a village,” Bhawna told JWB in an interview.

She’s now working with Pravah and spends around 6-7 months every year in different villages. Also, she has taken up a unique initiative, ‘Safe Spaces,’ where girls and women of the villages come together and share their lives with each other.

“Safe Spaces is simply a formal or an informal place in the village where women meet, share their thoughts & emotions, and have a conversation without any fear of judgment,” explained Bhawna.

Me: So, how does it work? What topics do they talk on?

Bhawna: That’s the beauty of these Safe Spaces. We don’t have any specific topics or a moderator to initiate the discussions. I believe that we only see and read about the issues in the rural areas of our country. But, it is them who are actually living these issues and they know the real side of it. So, we give them the space to talk about their problems and only after truly understanding their problems from m their perspective, we organize workshops and expert advice session for them.

Me: How do you resolve their issues in a way that it’s understood by all?

Bhawna: In a rural setup, I think it’s crucial to build relationships and to understand their point of views. Also, there’s a vast difference between the education provided to children in cities and in villages. So, when we want to teach them about something or want to resolve any issue, we don’t just use words. We take help of drawings, or prepare an act, or turn it into a poem so they can easily understand it.

For example, when we started to talk about Menstruation in girls’ schools, some started laughing, and some were too shy to even say the word. It took them three to four sessions to just open up on the subject and talk about it.

Me: It’s still a taboo in our country to talk about periods and other such things. Did you face resistance from their parents or other villagers?

Bhawna: Yes, I agree that talking about issues like sexual health, periods, child abuse, etc., is a taboo, more so in rural areas. In another village, when our volunteers tried talking about sexual health to the young adults in school, their parents complained to the school saying that why are they teaching such things to the children.

Me: So, how do you overcome this resistance?

Bhawna: As I said, building relationships is the key to getting your point out there. When we introduce a “taboo” subject, we make sure that we not only educate the students but also involve their parents. Once you connect with them on a personal level, they become more open to listening and understanding you.

Me: Did you also face any challenge while convincing your own parents?

Bhawna: Haha! Mmmm… They have been supportive, but they always ask me this question, “What are you doing?” I mean it’s a perpetual question as they still don’t understand what I am doing and why I am doing it. Though, I am content knowing that they respect my choices and give me that freedom to choose my own path.

However, many distant relatives and friends always tell me that I am committing a big mistake of giving up my city life to live in some village. I cannot explain to them, it’s a personal lifestyle choice and that it makes me happy.

Me: How different is your life when you are staying in the village.

Bhawna: In the village, everybody knows everybody as it’s a closely knit community. People are busy in their chores in cities also and in the villages, too. However, in villages, people like to interact and strike conversation while going to work or during their working hours. So, when I step out to go somewhere, after every few steps people stop and greet me and talk to me. It gives you a sense of belongingness which is beautiful.

I find the time to introspect and explore my inner self. One year before, I never knew I could paint or write. But, now I spend my free time painting and writing poems.

Me: And, what do you miss the most about city life when you are in the village?

Bhawna: *laughs* Oh, I miss meeting up with my friends and my oh-so-frequent visits to the book clubs in Delhi. And, yeah, I miss the food, too!

Me: How has the experience of living a rural life changed you as a person?

Bhawna: There’s so much more to learn. I don’t want to settle at one place or for one thing. I am now in a continuous exploration of new places, new journeys, and most importantly, new self. With all my heart, I believe that if you have certain expectations in your life than you’ll move in a specific direction. But, when you don’t know where you have to go, it’s only then that you truly understand your dynamism.

Me: Wow! That’s a beautiful thought.

Long after our conversation, Bhawna’s tranquil voice and child-like laughter rang in my ears. And, for the first time, I didn’t dream of traveling the world, but, the wanderlust to explore the roots of my country gripped me. “Someday,” I assured myself.

Photo Courtesy: Bhawna Khattar