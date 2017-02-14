Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Is All Set To Tie The Knot This Year

Kangana Ranaut has come a long way. Moving ahead of all the speculations and rumors surrounding her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, she has recently come out and confessed her love and wedding plans.

Kangana Ranaut who is busy promoting her upcoming flick Rangoon, told Bombay Times in an interview that she is all set to get married this year.

The Queen actress when asked if she has experienced the ‘pure’ kind of love that she is often heard talking about, she said, “I am in a relationship like that.”

“I want to get married this year and hopefully, it should happen,” she added.

Shedding some light on her heartbreaks and failed relationships, she said, “I am very blessed. I tend to get over it really quickly.” “I have a record of never going back to my exes, never meeting them again,” she said. However, the actress also added that all her exes want to get back with her. “That’s a record I hold,” she said.

To know her take on celebrating Valentine’s Day, Kangana said, “When I was younger, it meant a lot more. Now I don’t think it holds as much significance; you don’t wait for a Valentine to propose to you. In our age group, it unfolds differently.”

We wish you so much love and happiness!

Can’t wait to see you as a bride <3