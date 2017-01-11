BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s Wife Claims: Husband Missing After His Video Went Viral

The BSF Jawan who alleged that Indian soldiers are being deprived of their basic necessities and has ordered an inquiry by the Prime Minister against alleged corruption in the bureaucracy, has gone missing according to his wife.

The video that went viral, in which Tej Bahadur Yadav showed the dark reality of a Jawan’s life, especially the food they get was followed by another viral post by his wife.

In a Facebook post according to his wife, Tej Bahadur has gone missing since Monday evening.

She wrote, “I haven’t spoken to my husband since yesterday evening,” she wrote Hindi, “and we have no idea where or how he is doing.”

This post by his wife went viral and was shared by over 850 people and 2,400 people reacted to it.

However, this post was taken off from Facebook two hours after it was initially posted. Instead, another post flashed on the social media platform, which said: “Some people’s are trying to say that it’s a fake id so I want to say that I am wife of mr tej bahadur yadav who is using this id”.

On the contrary, BSF Inspector-General (IG) in Jammu D.K. Upadhyay has made allegations against Tej Bahadur Yadav. He said “It is the reality. He has many complaints against him including intoxication, insubordination, aiming a gun at a senior officer. He was court-martialed in 2010. But keeping in view his family and his children, he was not dismissed from the service but was given a rigorous imprisonment of 89 days. He had applied for a voluntary retirement from the force and was to leave the services on January 31.”

Having mentioned both the views, we hope that the jawans get what they deserve and better living conditions without being exploited, because no matter what is the reality of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the visuals are pretty real to believe!