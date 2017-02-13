Buying A V-Day Gift For Your Man? You May Want To Check Out This Top 5 List!

Dear Girls,

You can thank us later for making your life easy with the most popular gift options *according to an online poll* that you can gift your man this Valentines!

With a day before V-Day, we play cupid to the late birds and bring you a list of things that you can easily buy from the nearby mall.

And, sorry boys!

We know that most of you are not very cool and creative with the idea of gifting and surprising your girl, but you gotta work hard and we still make you happy by putting you on the receiving end of this scenario.

Also, Youtube group ‘The Viral Fever’ asked men who are put in an awkward situation when gifted photo frames, or flowers etc. to share their reactions on receiving these ‘typical’ gifts, through an open online poll. What they found out was that unlike women, men actually experience stress in such situations.

So we bring you ideas that might not put them in fear!

Wanna know what?

Watches

Watches topped the list of the five most preferred gifts for men, and here are rest of the four that you’d want to buy.

Can be a formal expensive Rolex or a sports G-shock watch, almost all men like to have that interesting timepiece adorning their wrists. Thus it wasn’t a surprise to see watches topping the TVF online poll as the most preferred gift for Indian men.

Scotch

What is even more interesting is the second option on the poll. Scotch whiskey it is! And, with its uber cool option of ‘share ability’, Scotch is a perfect gift to celebrate your Valentines. Also, scotch whiskey is a gift that is linked to the strengthening of human bonds thus making it awesome for occasions such as anniversaries or Valentine’s Day.

Jackets

Thank God to the late winter this year, you can also consider the option of jackets. Remember how cool Ranbir was looking in that denim jacket he wore in Ae dil hai mushkil? Or if not denim, you can also buy a nice bomber jacket or a formal blazer for the just arrived wedding season. What say?

Sunglasses

Owning several pairs of sunglasses is never unwelcomed! Since they are, and will always be, a vital fashion accessory for the stylish man and woman, it is both easy and a safe option to make your man happy!

Headphones

Aahhh! Nothing can beat this!

Despite all of us have our favorite pair of headphones, we never mind having a spare one for use. Are headphones the second easiest thing to lose after keys? *story of my life*

So if your guy likes his music crystal clear and static free, you can gift him good quality earphones too. P.S. With earphones, its colors and comfort matter a lot, so pick wisely.

So stop jumping on buying cards, frames, wallets, ties and go through other options that guys cherish for real.

