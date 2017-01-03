Can You Guess Which Actor Is Taking Up The Role Of ‘The Menstrual Man’ In His Next Film?

The hush-hush attitude surrounding menstruation and periods is well known in India.

In such a scenario, the case of Arunachalam Muruganantham, also known as The Menstrual Man stands out not only because of the incomparable work that he has done to produce low-cost sanitary napkins for Indian women but also for the number of challenges that he faced bravely.

And now, his story is going to come alive on the silver screen with none other than superstar Akshay Kumar playing the role of The Menstrual Man.

The film, which will be titled Pad Man will be produced by none other than Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki of Paa fame.

Twinkle Khanna venturing into film producing is great news for the Bollywood fraternity as Khanna is known to be bold and outspoken on several issues and never shies away from speaking her mind.

Of course, the very fact that she has chosen her first film to be based on menstrual hygiene, an issue often overlooked by the society reflects her progressive mindset.

With Kumar in the film, we can certainly expect a stellar performance that will do justice to the life of this enigma of a man who not only made life easy for thousands of women in India but also created a business which employed many lower income families.

Both the stars recently tweeted about how excited they are about Padman and it would be quite fair to say that we too are looking forward to the film to hit the screens.