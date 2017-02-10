Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad Uncovers The Secret To Great Skin During Changing Seasons

It’s almost terrorizing when you hear the words “Winter Is Coming.” Winter is the season where your skin needs special care. But, that’s still okay, and we’re usually prepared to face the cold and dry attitude of winter.

But, do we really know how to treat the spring? Yes, there are pollen attacks everywhere, flowers popping in every corner, making barren fields beautiful. Do you know what this means for your skin?

Indian Women Blog got in touch with India’s top Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad to ask her the many things we need to take care of during these seasons.

Dr. Jaishree, holding an experience of over 22 years, is the Vice President of the Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India & also an international trainer of Botox & Dermal fillers. Her clientele includes many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan & more.

Me: What are the important steps of beauty ritual during the transition seasons?

Dr. Jaishree: Winter is on its way out. While you needed thick creamy moisturizers in the last few months, you will now find that your skin is no longer cracking up. The dryness would have reduced and so will be your need for a thick moisturizer. Swap to a lighter moisturizer, and if your skin is oily, you should consider a water based moisturizer.

While we said no to exfoliating in winter as scrubs could rip off the extra moisture that your skin needed in winter, now is the time you can use a mild scrub. Perhaps an Oatmeal or apricot scrub or something with micro-beads to gently remove the dead skin layer. This will leave the skin refreshed. Use it once a week only.

Sunscreen should be a part of your routine and if you stay outdoors for over 2 hours, re-apply your sunscreen. Opt for a sunscreen which has both UVA & UVB protection.

Use a retinol based cream twice a week to keep your pores minimized and fine lines at bay.

A vitamin c serum during the day just before you apply sunscreen will keep blemishes away.

Me: What special advice would you give to women with oily, dry and combination skin?

Dr. Jaishree: Always use a product suitable for your skin type. It is best to consult a dermatologist at least once to get your concepts right. Do not indulge in skincare products just because they are expensive.

Use gel based or water based products if you have oily skin. Use cream based products if you have normal skin and oil based products if you have dry skin. For combination skin, avoid the t zone while applying heavy creams. Do not forget to remove your makeup at bedtime. If you have pigmentation, a cosmetic with SPF is not adequate. You will need to apply a sunscreen and then use your make up.

Me: What is one makeup obsession to ditch during this period?

Dr. Jaishree: Avoid wearing thick foundation. It cakes/ weeps and clogs pores.



Me: One super food to eat this time?

Dr. Jaishree: Strawberries! They are rich in vitamin A, C, and antioxidants. They build skin immunity, reduce blemishes, and help your skin to glow.

Me: What are some of the natural remedies that will come handy?

Dr. Jaishree: Pureed papaya + Yogurt: Apply the pack for 10 minutes and wash. It brightens and hydrates skin. Turmeric and honey are good for mild acne & blemishes.

Yeah, even in this confusing season, you can keep your skin glowing, healthy & blemish-free.